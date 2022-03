Tyler Jundt has resigned as boys hockey coach at Williston High School. Jundt led the Coyotes to a 12-11 record this past season, his seventh as head coach. “Coach Jundt has been a fixture of Coyote hockey for a number of years. In his time here, he has been one of the most dedicated and respected coaches in our program. His hard work and leadership are second to none,” Williston athletic director Robert Conley said. “Coyote Hockey is respected throughout the state of North Dakota, in large part to what coach Jundt and his staff have done developing and teaching our student-athletes.”

WILLISTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO