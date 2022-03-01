ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ante Up: Remy Ma Hopes To Cut Pay Gap For Female Rappers Via Chrome 23 Battle League

By Martin Berrios
 1 day ago

Source: TV ONE / TV One

A lot of rappers talk about changing the game but Remy Ma is really standing on business. She hopes to shorten the pay gap for female rappers with her new battle league.

As per Madame Noire the Bronx bombshell is putting for women in Hip-Hop. On Sunday, February 27 she officially launched her female only battle league Chrome 23. The invite only event showcased some of the best female talent in the battle world including Ms. Hutle, 40 Barrs, Couture, QB, O’FFICIAL and Casey Jay. Leading up to the star studded bout the “Money Showers” MC detailed why she came up with the platform.

“My my main thing was to bring in more money for the women,” she explained. “The pay gap is ridiculous. It’s actually insulting. I’m used to seeing it now at this point in my life but in this particular instance [the difference in pay is] disrespectful. Some of the highest paid females barely crack $10,000 per battle whereas some of the highest men could possibly get $100,000 per battle.” Remy went on to point to the current popularity of female rappers within Hip-Hop and argued it should be the same on this side of the house. “This is the first time that I’ve seen women so prevalent, so lucrative and just at the forefront and in demand,” she continued. “And I feel like why not cross that same energy into battle rap?”

You can see the trailer for Chrome 23 below.

Photo: TV ONE

