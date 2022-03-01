Talib Kweli Appears To Confirm New Black Star Album

Hip-Hop fans have been waiting with bated breath for the possibility of a new Black Star album for 24 years. And apparently, one-half of the duo has confirmed it’s on the way.

Talib Kweli took to social media to share the news in an Instagram post. The post was comprised of a photo of Kweli and Yaasin Bey aka Mos Def, his Black Star counterpart in a relaxed moment. The caption read, “The new Black Star album was recorded in hotel rooms and dressing rooms across the globe. I love how my brother @yasiinbey pushes me musically. #blackstarforever follow @blackstarkeepshining today…” Outside of that, no other details were shared by the “Get By” MC.

There has been more in the way of material on their official web page, boasting archival footage from the last two decades which includes their appearance in the widely-talked about Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs focusing on the rise of Kanye West. This does include some elements from the Madlib-produced Black Star album that was mentioned in 2018 by Yaasin as he performed at a DJ set. The producer did confirm that the album was finished, but Kweli soon after stated that there was no path forward for it. “This album has been done for over a year. I paid for the whole album myself. Too many greedy people in the way stopping us from working with Madlib. I wash my hands of it at this point.”, he said at the time, moving instead began to work on a solo album in 2020. Another twist came in 2021 as a new Black Star track made its debut during the Midnight Miracle podcast Kweli hosted with Bey and Dave Chappelle.

Count us as those who are looking forward to a new Black Star album finally being released to the public, but it is wise to stay tuned to how things will go.

