ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota restarting Japan plants after malware hits supplier

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Production will resume Wednesday at all of Toyota’s 14 plants in Japan after they were idled for a day...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Toyota halts operations in Japan after suspected cyberattack

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japanese automaker Toyota announced Monday that it would be shutting down production at all of its domestic plants for a day amid reports that one of its suppliers was hit by a cyberattack. The world's largest car manufacturer said in a statement that it would be...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Toyota supplier reports cyberattack that halts production across Japan

Toyota has shut down production at 14 of its plants in Japan after a supplier reported a cyberattack, according to a statement provided to Reuters and the Associated Press. Toyota did not respond to multiple requests for comment but said the outages were the result of a "supplier system failure." Kojima Industries Corp, one of the car giant's suppliers, told Reuters that it was suffering from a cyberattack.
CARS
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malware#Plant#Tokyo#Vehicles#Ap#Kojima Industries
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Toyota to suspend production at its 14 plants in Japan

There have been reports of a suspected cyberattack. Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting on Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the carmaker said. Public broadcaster NHK TV and other Japanese media said a major...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
MotorBiscuit

What Brand Truck Does the Russian Military Drive?

On February 24th, 2022, Russia invaded the nation of Ukraine. The result is proving to be the largest land war in Europe since World War II. Images of Russian trucks and 4×4 troop transports convoys are filling the news. Here are the makes and models of the most common Russian military vehicles.
CARS
The Week

Kremlin publishes list of countries it has deemed 'unfriendly' toward Russia

The Russian government on Monday shared an official list of countries and foreign states it's declared as having committed "unfriendly actions" against "Russia, Russian companies, and citizens," reports the Jerusalem Post and Newsweek. According to the Jerusalem Post, the countries and territories mentioned include Australia, the United Kingdom, member states...
POLITICS
KEYT

Wheat futures are soaring. Food prices could be next

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is causing wheat prices to spike, exacerbating already high food prices. Wheat futures were up about 5.35% Tuesday, reaching prices not seen since 2008. The higher prices make wheat more expensive for food makers, who will likely pass those costs on to consumers. Ukraine and...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Italy to give new electric car buyers subsidy of up to 6,000 euros

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy plans to subsidise up to 6,000 euros ($6,570) of the purchase price of new electric vehicles as part of its plan to support the country's automotive industry, a government source said on Tuesday. Rome has set aside 8.7 billion euros until 2030, including around...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Swiftwick Launches Flite XT Trail Outdoor Socks With Proprietary Fiber

Click here to read the full article. The proprietary GripDry fiber in the heel and forefoot of the sock uses micro treads to provide traction and grip inside the shoe. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCanada Goose CEO: China Online Business Up 60%AWI's China Merino Wool Marketing Campaign Bears FruitFeel Merino Campaign Relaunches in North America With AmazonBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
thebossmagazine.com

Toyota Shuts Plants Throughout Japan

Toyota shut down production at its plants in Japan after a suspected cyberattack hit Kojima Industries Corp., which supplies the automaker with parts for many of its models and is headquartered in Toyota city. “This has never happened before,” Kojima spokesman Tomohiro Takayama said. “We are not sure yet if...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy