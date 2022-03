San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. As the Spurs are known to do, they had three starters sit on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Dejounte Murray was listed out due to a left knee contusion, Johnson had lower back soreness, and Jakob Poeltl also had a sore lower back. Despite their ailments, none are listed on the team's initial injury report for Monday's tilt. Expect Johnson to replace Keita-Bates Diop in the starting five.

