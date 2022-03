The Chicago Bulls tasted defeat for the first time in weeks as they fell to the Memphis Grizzlies, 116-110. Safe to say the team was not happy about it one bit. DeMar DeRozan’s sheen of invincibility seemed to have worn off for this game. While he did manage to pile on 31 points, it took him 29 shots to do it. The frustrations boiled over in the end, when he got ejected over arguing a non-call during the waning moments of the game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO