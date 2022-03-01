ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitsubishi Motors says it may suspend car production, sales in Russia due to sanctions

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors , said on Tuesday that it may suspend production and sale of its cars in Russia as economic sanctions imposed on Russia could trigger supply chain disruptions.

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp owns 141 Mitsubishi dealerships in Russia, according to its website.

Japan on Tuesday joined the United States and other allies in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of the country’s leaders and three financial institutions.

