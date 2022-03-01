Target bumps starting pay again, to as high as $24/hour

Johnson Controls has a new representative for the company’s commercial & light industrial HVAC equipment. Etairos HVAC, Inc will promote JCI and York products in middle and southern Mississippi, complementing the company's offerings in the Memphis, West Tennessee and North Mississippi market. The company will add equipment such as flooded evaporator and direct expansion chillers, electronic products, air system products, ducted DX equipment and unducted direct expansion or DX systems. The product of a merger of two privately held HVAC manufacturers’ representatives — Gorham/Schaffler Inc and Mills Wilson George— Etairos HVAC joined forces with Delta Thermal Solutions of Jackson last year, further expanding their profile and footprint across the MidSouth, with offices in Memphis, TN, Madison, MS, and Little Rock, AR. “We’re committed to providing the best services and products possible for our clients. This strategic partnership positions us to continue doing so in Mississippi,” said Brian Schaffler, CEO of Etairos. “Adding these lines to the knowledge and passion of our team members is a huge win for everyone involved.” The Madison office is led by Ernest K. Strahan III, commonly referred to as Ernie, principal and formal CEO of Delta Thermal Solutions. He will be charged with directing the sales and promotional efforts throughout most of the state. “Adding JCI and York product lines further enables us at Etairos HVAC to deliver on our core purpose- we customize high-performance, economical, sustainable HVAC systems for designers, builders and owners” Strahan said. The representation officially takes effect on March 1, 2022. Collectively, Etairos HVAC has represented the highest quality lines of engineered equipment and has had extensive experience with chillers, air handling units, vav boxes, fans, coils, heat exchangers, cooling towers, VFD’s, pumps, and boilers. The companies that merged to form Etairos HVAC represented many of its equipment lines for more than 50 years.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO