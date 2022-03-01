ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Best water filter pitcher 2022

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
BGR.com
 7 days ago

Staying hydrated is a must for every human being. Trying to keep up with the amount of water you’re supposed to drink each day is difficult. Many people struggle to drink the eight glasses of water they are supposed to each day. If you don’t have a giant water jug that shows you the measurements and times you should be drinking, you may have a tough time. But you want to make sure that the water you are drinking is good for you. That’s why having a water filter pitcher is a smart investment.

A water filter pitcher allows you to filter your water and keep it ready to pour for you and your guests in your fridge. For those who don’t have a refrigerator that filters water for you, a water filter pitcher will get rid of contaminants that you probably don’t even realize are in tap water. That way, you’re drinking the healthiest possible water you can enjoy. If you’re in the market for one, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at our water filter pitcher picks and stay hydrated.

Best for everyday use: Brita Standard Everyday Water Filter Pitcher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSmjG_0eRywMzC00
The Brita Standard Everyday Water Filter Pitcher Image source: Brita/Amazon

Pros: Easy to fill, fits in most refrigerators

Cons: Not simple to clean

Having the Brita Standard Everyday Water Filter Pitcher in your home can make it easy for you and your loved ones to enjoy filtered water with ease. In order to fill it, you just need to take the lid off and then you fill up the reservoir. As you do, the water trickles through the filter and produces clean water in the bottom. Once you pour it, you’re getting clean water. This pitcher holds 10 cups, so it’s not too big. It can fit in your refrigerator, either on the door or inside on the shelves. 10 cups are enough to fill up three 24-ounce reusable water bottles.

The Brita water filter replacement process is easy and remembering to replace the filter keeps your water fresher. The Brita water filters can replace 1,800 16.9 fl. oz. single-use water bottles each year. It removes chlorine, copper, mercury, and cadmium. Also, the standard Brita water filter replacement options are all compatible with Brita pitchers except for the Stream. Having to take apart the entire pitcher can be a bit of a pain in order to clean, but it is possible.

Best for checking filtration: ZeroWater 10-Cup 5 Stage Water Filter Pitcher

Pros: Premium 5 stage filtration process, comes with a TDS meter for measuring filtration

Cons: Not a real space-saving design

If you want to make sure that your pitcher is doing the job it’s supposed to, you should check out the ZeroWater 10 Cup 5-Stage Water Filter Pitcher. This features a premium 5 stage filtration process that removes 99 percent of total dissolved solids (TSD). That includes organic and inorganic materials like metals and pesticides. The filter is the only pour-through option that is NSF-certified and all materials are BPA-free. It also has a spigot that you can push with one hand in order to pour your water without having to lift it.

This holds 10 cups, enough for a person or a family. Included with the pitcher and the filter is a free TDS meter, which allows you to test your water and make sure that it is clean. You can save up to 150 single-use plastic bottles with one filter. Because of the spigot design, it is not the easiest to fit into a tighter refrigerator.

Best long-lasting filter: Epic Pure Water Filter Pitchers

Pros: Filter lasts for up to 150 gallons, LED timer lets you know when to change the filter

Cons: Filter takes up a good amount of space in the pitcher

Hate trying to keep track of when you need to change your filter? The Epic Pure Water Filter Pitcher takes care of the reminder for you. This comes with an LED timer that is integrated into the lid that reminds you when it’s time to change the filter. Speaking of the filter, it can last for up to 150 gallons, which is longer than other competitors. It is space-efficient, so it should fit in your fridge and hold 10 cups. The filter gets rid of chloride, fluoride, and lead.

The lid has an opening that you flip up when you want to fill it, so you don’t have to take the entire lid off. This comes with a lifetime warranty, unlike other ones on the market. The positioning of the filter is in the middle of the pitcher, so you aren’t able to hold as much water as you hope.

Best value: Amazon Basics 10-Cup Water Pitcher

Pros: Secure lid technology, compatible with Brita water filter replacement

Cons: Not very easy to clean because of the secure lid technology

If you’re looking to save some money, check out the Amazon Basics 10-Cup Water Pitcher. This features secure lid technology that prevents any gaps or leaks as you’re refilling it or pouring the water out. It holds 10 cups and has an electronic memo that makes a filter replacement reminder a breeze. This is gold seal-certified by the Water Quality Association, meaning it is certified to reduce chlorine taste and odor, copper, mercury, and benzene.

The enclosed water filter features multi-stage filtration and lasts for 40 gallons. This pitcher also works with a Brita water filter replacement as well. The secure lid technology makes it a bit difficult to take apart to clean. You can also choose filter packs of three or six to accompany the pitcher.

Best large capacity: Brita Extra Large 18 Cup Filtered Water Dispenser

Pros: Holds 18 cups and has a spigot for dispensing, space-efficient design for its size

Cons: Will not fit on most refrigerator doors

For larger families that use a lot of water, the Brita Extra Large 18 Cup Filtered Water Dispenser is a smart choice. 18 cups of water can fill six 24-ounce reusable water bottles. Even though it holds more than other options, it has a space-efficient design for its size. Even though you’ll have trouble fitting it on most refrigerator doors, it is made for shelves. It has a spigot for dispensing, so you don’t have to lift it up.

The lid flips up to allow you to refill it easily. It takes almost no time to put in a Brita water filter replacement. This is compatible with both Standard and Longlast filters. It can filter 40 gallons before it needs replacing. It’s also easy to fill it with fruit at the top to gain more flavor for your water.

Check out more home additions like smart thermostats!

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Nuke-proof ‘doomsday plane’ spotted flying over Nebraska

Reports have surfaced that the U.S. Air Force’s “doomsday plane” was spotted running a brief training mission at the end of February. The mission ran for four hours and took place following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Russia’s nuclear forces were on high alert. The “doomsday plane” is a modified Boeing 747 built to withstand a nuclear war.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filtered Water#Water Filters#Drinking Water#Tap Water
BGR.com

This malicious app was downloaded by thousands of Android users

If you own any Android devices, you hopefully know to be careful when downloading apps from any source other than Google Play. Unfortunately, even Google Play isn’t always safe, as hackers continue to find new ways to sneak dangerous malware into the Play store. Just last month, security researchers at Cleafy found another seemingly innocuous app on the Play store was actually acting as a dropper for the TeaBot banking trojan.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Major Starbucks coffee recall: Don’t drink this popular Starbucks coffee

Starbucks fans should be aware of a recent recall concerning Doubleshot Espresso drinks that aren’t safe to consume. Unlike most recalls involving food and drink products, we’re not looking at contamination with bacteria or a foreign material like glass or metal. Instead, there’s a problem with the seals on the canned coffee drinks, so they can spoil much quicker than expected.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

There was a massive Samsung hack, but your personal data is safe

Hackers managed to steal several gigabytes worth of internal company data from Samsung, the South Korean corporation confirmed on Monday. Over the weekend, the Lapsus$ hacking group shared a note revealing the contents of their hack. The screenshots suggest that the group was able to obtain around 190GB of data. The data includes the source code for Galaxy devices, algorithms for its biometric authentication, repositories from Samsung’s GitHub, and much more. The hackers then packaged all of the stolen material into a torrent file that is currently making the rounds.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
KRQE News 13

Best cordless water flosser

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone wants a great set of pearly whites, but some may not know that properly cleaning your teeth is about more than just having a nice smile. There is evidence to suggest that poor oral hygiene can lead to a host of health issues, including heart disease and respiratory infections.
TECHNOLOGY
My Fox 8

Best sparkling water maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many people enjoy carbonated water as an alternative to drinks with various additives, but picking the right sparkling water maker could easily make or break the experience. Whether you plan to make sparkling water or a number of other possible sodas and carbonated beverages, a carbonating machine is a great kitchen item to have around.
LIFESTYLE
MyStateline.com

Best S’well water bottle

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. S’well water bottles offer some of the best insulated water bottles on the market with triple-walled vacuum insulation in a slim and glossy stainless steel body. The variety of colors and styles make these high-performance bottles attractive not only for everyday use but for showcasing your flair. If you’re looking for a high-performance temperature-controlled S’well water bottle to take on the go, the S’well 16 Fluid Ounce Stainless Steel Traveler is the top choice.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

People actually screamed at the TV over this insane Wheel of Fortune moment on Tuesday

This Wheel of Fortune puzzle during Tuesday’s episode of the popular game show was ridiculously e-a-s-y. We’ve covered crazy game show moments in the past, like the time an absolute maniac set a new Plinko record on The Price is Right. A puzzle during the March 1 episode of Wheel of Fortune, however, produced a few minutes of gameplay that some social media users were already declaring as the dumbest point in the show’s history. And it all stemmed from the fact that most of the contestants clearly didn’t understand what it means for someone to have a feather in their cap.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 won’t bring back your favorite Avengers, leaker says

We’re just over two months away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but new cameo rumors continue to drop. The newest leak comes from a well-known insider that claims Iron Man and Captain America will not appear in Doctor Strange 2. That sort of claim is certainly in line with what we’ve seen so far from Multiverse of Madness leaks. That is, not all leakers are on the same page in regards to cameos.
MOVIES
BGR.com

NASA wants to make futuristic tech so we can breathe on Mars

NASA just greenlit the study of several futuristic tech concepts, including one that could let you breathe on Mars. The projects are part of the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program. The program wants to foster the exploration of tomorrow. As such, it has approved funding for early-stage studies on multiple types of futuristic tech, including new spacesuits and spacecraft designed to explore outer planets.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Supermarkets are creating up to 200,000 tonnes of food waste, research says

New research has found that 200,000 tonnes of food waste is produced by supermarkets, due to restrictions on where products can be donated.The research, ran by sustainability group Anthesis, has found that the food waste normally goes towards feeding animals, even though it’s perfectly suitable for human consumption. Anthesis also found that own-brand supermarket products make up more than 72 per cent of edible surplus food in their supply chains – a huge proportion of it not being allocated to those who may need it most.As the price of living in the UK increases to unprecedented levels in the wake...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

BGR.com

305K+
Followers
7K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy