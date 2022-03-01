ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, FL

Paxton boys’ basketball preparing for 1A state semifinals

By Sam Granville
 1 day ago

PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Paxton boys’ basketball team is getting set for the 1A state semifinals in Lakeland on Wednesday.

The Bobcats are 23-4 on the season, district champions and now region champions, and head coach Jeff Bradley said his team has no quit in them.

“I’ve been here a long time and they’re probably the hardest working group of kids that I’ve had,” Bradley said. “Especially when we get to game time, 32 minutes they play so hard and that’s why we are where we are.”

Last season, Paxton couldn’t get past district foe Jay, but this year they not only beat them for the district title, but they also took the Royals down in the region finals.

“Going into this season we really had a chip on our shoulder,” senior forward Reid Danner said. “Because we wanted to prove that we are a team that can beat them and that we’re not just some forgotten team that can’t achieve what we achieve, and so we really went into this season knowing that we’re playing better than last season and find that out chemistry was better than last season we can just play better as a team as a whole.”

The Bobcats have been led this season by senior guard Latrell Sanders, who had averaged 18.1 points per game and even hit the 2,000 point mark in the district championship game.

“At first, at the beginning of the game I wasn’t really playing good and then it just started coming,” Sanders said. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates, they got me in the right place and they got me the ball where I could score.”

The three senior starters for the Bobcats are the backbone of the team, and senior guard Kage Wibbing said they’ve been looking forward to Lakeland for years.

“We’ve been working since, I mean all three of us have been together since the 7th grade, just working for this moment,” Wibbing said. “This year is our last year, so all we could do is make it down there to state.”

With just two games between the Bobcats and a state title, the team is starting to feel like they have a legitimate shot.

“For this group of young men, our school, and our program, and our community, it would be a tremendous accomplishment and very humbling and obviously it would mean a lot,” Bradley said. “It would mean a lot, it means a lot to get down there and represent in the final four, but to win it all, that would be pretty special.”

The Bobcats will take on Malone in the 1A state semifinal in Lakeland on Wednesday, March 2.

