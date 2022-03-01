Woman shot in Pasadena following fight with teenager

A 25-year-old woman was shot multiple times following a fight with a teenage girl in Pasadena, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, said Pasadena police Lt. R. Lemos.

The woman was in a fight with a teenage girl but someone stopped the fight when the juvenile suffered a “medical episode,” Lemos said.

Shortly thereafter, someone shot the woman in the lower body and legs, he said.

Both the woman and the teen were taken to a hospital, where their conditions were not available, Lemos said.

Suspect information was also not available, he said.

Officers “were literally around the corner when the shooting occurred” and were notified of the location by ShotSpotter technology, Lemos said.