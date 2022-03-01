ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Woman shot in Pasadena following fight with teenager

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbXfy_0eRyvy7f00

A 25-year-old woman was shot multiple times following a fight with a teenage girl in Pasadena, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, said Pasadena police Lt. R. Lemos.

The woman was in a fight with a teenage girl but someone stopped the fight when the juvenile suffered a “medical episode,” Lemos said.

Shortly thereafter, someone shot the woman in the lower body and legs, he said.

Both the woman and the teen were taken to a hospital, where their conditions were not available, Lemos said.

Suspect information was also not available, he said.

Officers “were literally around the corner when the shooting occurred” and were notified of the location by ShotSpotter technology, Lemos said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Burned body found in shopping cart in Chinatown

A burned body was found Tuesday in a shopping cart in Chinatown, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered at about 5 a.m. at Wilhardt and Main streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. No information was available on the identity or gender of the victim,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LBPD seeks man who assaulted, fatally injured 72-year-old woman

Police on Tuesday sought the public’s help to identify a man in his 20s who assaulted a 72-year-old woman who later died at a nursing home in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 21 to the 1000 block of Redondo Avenue after Barbara Scott had been assaulted in the area, according to a department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Reported suicide being investigated by authorities in Monrovia

The City of Monrovia’s police department, along with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, has begun investigating a death that occurred in Monrovia early this morning. The person, who is described as an adult male, was found in the parking lot south of the Monrovia Public Library...
MONROVIA, CA
HeySoCal

LA homicides drop 16.9% so far in 2022, says LAPD chief

Eleven fewer homicides were reported in Los Angeles during the first month of 2022 than during the same period in 2021, a drop of nearly 17%, Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. Overall violent crime, however, increased 3.5%, Moore told the Los Angeles Police Commission. The city had a nearly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

LA Police Commission seeks report on bomb squad training deficiencies

The city’s Police Commission voted Tuesday to have the Office of the Inspector General draft a comprehensive report on the LAPD’s bomb squad training following a report that found problems with staffing, training and supervision during the detonation of a cache of illegal fireworks in South Los Angeles that caused a huge explosion, displacing numerous residents from their homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Four injured in Encino apartment fire

Four people, including one firefighter, were injured in a fire at an Encino apartment building Tuesday. The fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. at the two-story apartment building at 5130 N. Yarmouth Ave., near the Ventura (101) Freeway, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Hyde Park area explosion under investigation

An investigation was underway Tuesday involving a person who was found with burns in an area where an explosion damaged a garage in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. Firefighters were sent to the 3100 block of West 78th Street at about 8 a.m. on a 911 call, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

81-year-old man reported missing in Los Angeles found safe

An 81-year-old man last seen in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles has been found safe, authorities announced Tuesday. Natalio Escobedo was last seen at approximately noon Saturday in the area of West 87th Street and South Broadway, and the California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Escobedo on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Shotspotter Technology
HeySoCal

LAPD sees ‘sharp and dramatic’ decline in COVID cases

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore Tuesday reported a “sharp and dramatic drop” in new COVID-19 cases within the department, with only seven LAPD personnel testing positive for the virus in the last week. “As a reminder, just some four weeks ago, those numbers were in the five-and-six-hundred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Memorial service set for officer killed in helicopter crash

A memorial service for Huntington Beach Police Officer Nicholas Vella, who died in a Newport Beach helicopter crash earlier this month, will be held March 8. The service will be at 10 a.m. at Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim. The event will be livestreamed for the public. Details on how to watch it will be released later.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Two charged for alleged roles in Hollywood drug ring

An obscure Los Angeles actor is expected to be arraigned Monday for allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills to a Beverly Hills man who later died of an overdose. Mucktarr Kather Sei, 36, of Koreatown, was arrested Saturday on federal charges alleging he worked with a Hollywood woman who ran a drug- delivery operation that sold counterfeit oxycodone pills and other drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Man with schizophrenia, epilepsy missing in Compton

Sheriff’s detectives continued their search Friday to find a 58-year-old man they say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and epilepsy and was last seen in Compton. Marvin Timothy Malveaux was last seen around noon Sunday in the 400 block of South Caswell Avenue, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

Actor Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu for alleged trespassing

Actor Michael Madsen was released from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department custody Thursday following his arrest in Malibu on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. Deputies were called about 9 p.m. Wednesday to Madsen’s rented Malibu home in the 21000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, east of Las Flores Canyon Road, by the property’s owner, who detained the actor in a citizen’s arrest, according to the LASD.
MALIBU, CA
HeySoCal

Memorial service held for LACoFD Capt. Steven McCann who died on duty

Mourners gathered Friday for a memorial service for Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Steven McCann, who died Feb. 9 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn and county Interim Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone were among those joining McCann’s family and fire department colleagues at the 10 a.m. memorial at Calvary Chapel Golden Springs in Diamond Bar.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy