Harrison, NJ

St. Dominic defeats Harrison - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Alyssa Stridiron led St. Dominic with 17 points past Harrison 52-16 in Jersey City. St. Dominic (6-19) took control early as it led 25-10 at halftime and...

