Twisted Sister frontman on Ukrainians using hit song as battle cry: 'I absolutely approve'

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider is praising Ukrainians who have turned one of his band's hit songs into a rallying cry.

"I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using 'We're Not Gonna Take It' as their battlecry," the frontman tweeted on Saturday about their adoption of the 1984 song.

He added, "My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can't happen to these people again!"

Ukrainians have reportedly reappropriated the hard rock hit into a protest anthem amid an invasion by Russia.

Snider's approval stands in stark contrast with his feelings on the song being used by people protesting COVID-19 mask mandates in 2020. At the time, Snider blasted the protestors, dubbing them "selfish assholes" with a "moronic cause," and writing that they did not have his permission to use the song.

Snider addressed the opposing reactions in a tweet later on Sunday.

"People are asking me why I endorsed the use of 'We’re Not Gonna Take It' for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers," Snider wrote. "Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience."

Russia launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine five days ago, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has since asked for his nation to be admitted to the European Union.

