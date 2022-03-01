ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-28 Girls Basketball Super-Sectional Score and Highlights

By Mark Pearson
WAND TV
 7 days ago

It's super-sectional time for girls basketball in the state of...

www.wandtv.com

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Illinois State
WAND TV

IHSA Super-Sectionals Recap

(WAND)-- The IHSA Super-Sectionals took place Monday night as four different teams from central Illinois competed for a chance to make it to the State Semifinals. Below are the four games the WAND Sports team made it out to:. Meridian 47, Steeleville 68. Teutopolis 18, Nashville 44. Monticello 62, Bloomington...
SPORTS
WausauPilot

Badgers’ Johnny Davis, Greg Gard take AP Big Ten top honors

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Badgers’ Greg Gard is coach of the year. Davis won top honors over Iowa’s Keegan Murray on Tuesday, and both were unanimous picks for spots on the AP All-Big Ten team along with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey in voting of journalists who cover the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WAND TV

Champaign to host this year's IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- For the first time since 1995, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Boys State Basketball Tournament will take place at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Sixteen teams representing four classes will compete across sixteen games from March 10–12. This will be the first time since...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Girls Basketball
Education
Basketball
Sports
The Spun

Big Ten Referees Are Getting Crushed For Calls On Sunday

Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
MADISON, NJ
WAND TV

Monticello Sages prepare for Super-Sectionals matchup

MONTICELLO, IL. (WAND) -- The Monticello Sages are 29-3 and put up a 9-1 record in the Illini Prairie Conference this season. It's no surprise that they've used that success to fuel a deep run into the IHSA 2A Boy's Basketball playoffs. Fresh off a win over El Paso Gridley,...
MONTICELLO, IL
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS

