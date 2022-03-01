ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Progress reportedly occurring as MLB labor talks continue into night

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

2022-03-01 05:18:10 GMT+00:00 - With the Major League Baseball up against a self-imposed deadline to reach a labor agreement that would allow the 2022 season to start on time, management and the MLB Players Association engaged in a daylong series of negotiating sessions on Monday in Jupiter, Fla.

And as midnight local time passed, with the sides in their 11th session of the day in an effort to reach a settlement that would end the owner-imposed lockout, signs of progress emerged.

USA Today reported with less than 30 minutes before the deadline that the two sides agreed to a 12-team postseason and the owners agreed to a luxury tax similar to the system in place in the previous collective-bargaining agreement.

As of midnight ET, USA Today was alone in reporting of those specifics. But all reporting late in the evening indicated the two sides worked throughout the day to make the deadline.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 31, and MLB had stated previously that a deal had to be reached before the end of February to ensure a full-length spring training could be held ahead of the regular season.

The league has insisted that lost games will not be made up, meaning the 2022 season could feature fewer than 162 games per team if a timely settlement isn't achieved.

The Athletic and ESPN reported that the owners suggested to players that MLB is willing to cancel up to a month's worth of games.

"Players are used to their 'threats,'" New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon wrote on Twitter. "Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set (number) of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don't want to play. It's sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and 'future' of our amazing sport."

Although Sunday's extended negotiations were perceived as positive, the players and owners reportedly were far apart on multiple issues, including minimum salaries, the competitive balance tax, expanding Super-2 arbitration eligibility, revenue sharing, expanded playoffs and a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

Spring training did not start on time at its usual sites across Florida and Arizona. Once a new labor deal is finalized, players likely will not have as much time to ramp up and get back into game shape as normal.

According to multiple reports, the MLBPA has organized a "fully staffed" stadium and facility in Mesa, Ariz., where players can train during the work stoppage, with a Florida location also likely in the works.

Earlier Monday, MLB.TV announced it would not renew customers' season packages for television or audio until a new CBA goes into effect.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper sends clear message about MLB lockout status

Bryce Harper is not involved in the on-site negotiations as Major League Baseball tries to avert a lockout that extends into the regular season. However, he’s definitely keeping tabs of what is happening, and his latest update did not provide a lot of encouragement. On Monday, Harper sent a...
MLB
PennLive.com

Union and MLB at impasse; opening day unlikely to start on time

JUPITER, Fla. — Players have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled games. MLB made its last offer about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday. The league has...
MLB
Yardbarker

Bryce Harper checks in with Japanese team as lockout continues

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is apparently looking to play baseball at some point in 2022, even if it is not in the Majors. With a deadline to avoid canceling regular-season games imposed for late Monday, Harper took to social media with a post for the Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional Baseball Central League.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
NBC Sports

Bryce Harper sends message to Japan's Yomiuri Giants as MLB lockout continues

Monday was MLB's self-imposed deadline to end the lockout and reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement before regular-season games would be lost. No agreement was reached but there have finally been reports of progress with talks extending into Tuesday. The original 2022 opening day was set for March 31, and...
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: 2022 MLB Season Will Likely Be Delayed

Just over an hour ago MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported the league planned to make one final offer to the MLBPA amid labor talks. “MLB plans to make one final offer, but considering the tenor and dialogue today, hard to envision they will reach an agreement in two hours or by the time they leave Jupiter, Fla,” Nightengale reported.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameson Taillon
ClutchPoints

Rob Manfred announces MLB regular-season game cancellations after failed negotiations

It is truly a terrible day for the sport of baseball. MLB and the MLBPA failed to reach an agreement after the owners submitted a (rather bogus) “last and final” offer to the players amid their lockout negotiations. The players unanimously rejected their proposal, showing just how far away the owners’ so-called last-ditch effort was. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the media to make a statement on Tuesday after the negotiations concluded, and he revealed that there would be a cancellation of regular-season games as MLB remains locked out.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Timeline of CBA negotiations between MLBPA and owners with league's deadline looming

Pitchers and catchers were supposed to report to their teams' camps in Florida and Arizona earlier this month, thereby marking the official start of spring training. Instead, Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is approaching its three-month anniversary, and the work stoppage could alter the regular season. For now, Opening Day remains scheduled for March 31, but MLB says that date will be pushed back if there is no deal in place by Monday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mlb Players#Arbitration#Progress#The Major League Baseball#Usa Today#Athletic#Espn
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Has Serious Threat For The Players

The MLB has a pretty massive threat for the MLBPA as Feb. 28 is the deadline to get a deal done so the season can start on time. The MLB reportedly doesn’t care if a month of games gets missed and gave the players a threatening tone, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLBPA reiterates desire to continue negotiation after MLB cancels games

After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of the first two series of the regular season, a few key members of the Players Association conducted a press conference of their own. Union executive director Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and two members of the player executive subcommittee — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller — spoke with the media (including Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America and Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle).
MLB
Boston Globe

A win for the owners in this labor dispute will be a big loss for baseball

Battered baseball needs a win. In order for that to happen, MLB owners have to lose the total control of the game they won in the last collective bargaining agreement in 2016. They have to do what’s in the best interest of baseball the game instead of their best interest.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Is Reportedly Set To Make 1 Final Offer

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player’s Association have been going back and forth in contract talks for weeks. Unfortunately, there has been no fruit to their labor talks thus far. Over the past two days, it seemed like the two sides were building momentum to a possible deal.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Progress made, league extends self-imposed deadline to 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marked the league's self-imposed deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time in 27 years that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
MLB
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

339K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy