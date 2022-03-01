Adjustments pay off with win for SMCC

MADISON TOWNSHIP – St. Mary Catholic Central made the right adjustments and hit he biggest shots Monday and because of that, the Kestrels are moving on to the Division 3 District semifinals.

SMCC (9-11) built up a 17-4 lead then withstood a rally by Adrian Madison to advance 39-34. In the other District quarterfinal Monday at Madison, Whiteford lost a lead in the fourth quarter and fell victim to a 16-2 run by Sand Creek to close out the game and lost 40-28.

SMCC coach John Durbin said this time of the year no one remembers if a team won impressively or not, only that they win.

“It’s never pretty with us,” Durbin said. “Sometimes I think we are battling two opponents, the other team and ourselves. Sometimes we are our own worst enemy.

“But, when it came down to some key moments, we hit some big shots. I’m proud of the girls for that.”

Madison fell behind 14-4 after the first quarter and was down 17-4 with 6:05 left in the second quarter but outscored the visiting Kestrels 30-22 the rest of the game, utilizing solid defense and a strong press.

A 9-0 run to start the second quarter pulled Madison within four points at 17-13 but a three-point play by Amaya Leslie put SMCC in front 20-13 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Madison got back-to-back buckets by Jamairah Powers, including a nifty backcourt steal and layup, to pull within 21-18. Leslie responded with a huge 3-pointer at the 3:03 mark, then Abby Keshen hit another with 1:21 left to push SMCC’s lead back to 27-19.

“Those were really important shots,” Durbin said. “They came at key times.”

Every time SMCC would appear to be pulling away, however, Madison would find its way back into the game. Nevaeh Parish made it 30-26 with 5:39 left in the game only to see Leslie score four points in the next minute. Powers scored and Kelsey McCarty combined to pull the Trojans within 34-30 with 2:13 left but Caroline Roecker hit a layup off a great pass from Keshen. With 1:18 left in the game, Audrey Cousino scored on a pass from Keshen to make it 38-32.

“We were fortunate on those two passes,” Durbin said. “They came at a big time in the game.”

Leslie finished with 13 points, Cousino 11 and Keshen 10. Cousino dominated on the boards early, keeping several balls alive that turned into SMCC points on the offensive end.

“We have our work cut out for us Wednesday,” Durbin said of the matchup against 15-5 Blissfield.

Whiteford saw its seven-game winning streak end and the season come to a close at 9-12.

The Bobcats fell behind 12-4 in the second quarter but rallied, taking a 17-14 lead in the final minute of the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Anna VanBrandt.

Whiteford led throughout the third quarter with the largest lead being 23-15 with 5:10 left in the quarter on a VanBrandt bucket. However, Sand Creek made it a one-point game going into the fourth quarter, tied it early in the fourth and seized control of the game with about five minutes to go.

The Aggies made 10 free throws in the final 3:33 to seal the game.

“You can’t score 4 points in the fourth quarter and come away with the win,” Bobcat coach Les Manley said. “We just couldn’t knock down any shots.”

Zoe Bauman led Whiteford with 6 points while VanBrandt and Kinzie Kohler finished with five and Madelyn Thomas four.

Whiteford made more free throws than the Aggies, however the Bobcats made just three of 12 free throw attempts while the Aggies were 17-for-26 from the line.

Whiteford started the season 0-9 but finished strong.

“We had a great turnaround to the season,” Manley said. “It was a fun group to coach and be around. They were competitive. That showed during the win streak.”

Sand Creek ; 10 ; 5 ; 8 ; 17 ; – ; 40

Whiteford ; 4 ; 13 ; 7 ; 4 ; – ; 28

SAND CREEK: Zyla 0 7-9 7, Serin 3 3-5 9, Emmendorfer 2 0-0 4, Carbajal 2(1) 6-8 11, Elliott 3 1-4 7, E. Allen 1 0-0 2. Totals 11(1) 17-26 40.

WHITEFORD: Thomas 2 0-4 4, VanBrandt 2(1) 0-2 5, Schober 1 0-0 2, Rasor 1 0-0 2, Gapp 1 0-0 2, Bauman 3 0-2 6, Hillard 1 0-0 2, Kohler 1 3-4 5. Totals 12(1) 3-12 28.

* * *

SMCC ; 14 ; 6 ; 7 ; 12 ; – ; 39

Madison ; 4 ; 9 ; 9 ; 10 ; – ; 34

SMCC: Kuehnlein 1(1) 0-2 3, Roecker 1 0-0 2, Leslie 4(2) 3-3 13, Keshen 3(3) 1-3 10, Cousino 5 1-3 11. Totals 14(6) 5-9 39.

ADRIAN MADISON ; Powers 4 1-5 9, Parish 4 1-4 9, McDonald 3(1) 0-2 7, McCarty 1 2-2 4, Gonzales 0 2-2 2, McDade 1 0-0 2, Russell 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 7-17 34.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Adjustments pay off with win for SMCC