Ray Buursma: Little can be done about dictators

By Ray Buursma
The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago
Intelligence vs. morality

Man has greater ability to employ knowledge than any organism on Earth. He makes artificial light. He builds skyscrapers. He constructs automobiles that travel 25 times faster than he walks and planes that fly him round the world in less than a day. He communicates with others across the country as if they were an arm's length away. He sends spacecraft throughout the solar system and constructs telescopes that peer to the edge of the universe.

Man’s understanding of science, mathematics and engineering has evolved by leaps and bounds, usually for the benefit of our species.

Sadly, man’s moral evolution greatly languishes behind his intellectual evolution. He debuted as a self-serving animal, stubborn and unashamed to kill his own kind. He remains so to this day. This unpleasant conclusion is supported, once again, by the actions of a dictator and the world’s response to those actions.

Being the top dog

Consider some of man’s darkest periods.

Eighty years ago, Hitler created unbearable hardships for half the world and caused the deaths of tens of millions. First, he preached fear and hate to secure a foothold in Germany’s government. Then, through legislation, scheming, outlawing and assassination, Hitler made himself dictator — first of his own nation, and then most of Europe. His orders were unflinchingly obeyed.

Seventy years ago, Stalin was much the same. His word was law. He, too, caused suffering and death for tens of millions.

History is replete with dictators who caused terror and turmoil. Genghis Khan, Idi Amin, Pol Pot, Chairman Mao, the Kims of North Korea, Vlad the Impaler, and the Shah of Iran head the list, but there are hundreds more.

The most horrific excesses of power were committed by Roman emperors. They taxed their subjects relentlessly and forced the conquered to labor, all so they could lead lives far beyond lavish. Their conditions were so opulent, and their power so unchecked, they declared themselves gods. Octavian, Tiberius, Caligula, Nero and Domitian demonstrated how absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Considering the horrors of authoritarianism, it is no wonder Old Testament prophets warned the Israelites to avoid a monarchy, albeit unsuccessfully.

Nearly impossible to stop dictators

The most tragic facet concerning autocracies is the inability of the oppressed to restrain the evil actions of dictators. The situation is much like animals on the Serengeti.

When a lion attacks a herd, members scatter, each hoping he will not be the entree of the day. If only the zebras and wildebeests banded together and counterattacked, maybe the lions could be neutralized. But the prey make no attempt. Each is more concerned for his own safety than for the rest of the herd. (African buffalo and elephants give it their best shot and sometimes succeed, so resistance can work.)

Humans are much the same. Rarely do they gather to confront their oppressors. When they do, success is usually limited.

Spartacus, a Roman slave and gladiator, revolted and gathered 70,000 rebels to his cause. After initial successes, his group was captured and killed.

Black slaves who revolted in South Carolina in 1793 shared a similar fate.

German officers nearly assassinated Hitler, but they, too, were executed when their plan failed.

Palestinians, subjugated for decades, are no closer to justice than they were 50 years ago.

Tragically, few actions deter autocrats. They lack scruples, empathy and conscience. They attack other nations to achieve their ends and will sacrifice their own subjects to prolong their personal demise.

This time, it’s Putin

Putin’s recent invasion demonstrates the power of a dictator. When he issues orders, officers and soldiers obey, whether the cause is just or not. Government ministers are unwilling to risk their privilege and power by opposing Putin. Outraged foreign governments impose sanctions, but cannot or will not intervene. (Kudos to the several thousand Muscovites and St. Petersburgers who risked their safety and liberty to protest the invasion.)

The sad realities

We know several things concerning dictators.

First, few people will confront them. Instead, they watch their peers suffer and hope they will be left alone.

Second, even when some rise against dictators, they fail more often than they succeed, and usually at great cost. Nevertheless, their attempts are noble and inspiring.

Third, and worst of all, is this: Several dictators living today hold enough power to start a nuclear holocaust. Should Putin or another such tyrant launch nuclear missiles, other powers will retaliate and mankind will be doomed. Let us pray this doesn’t occur, but it could, if not during this crisis then during a crisis that will eventually follow. That’s the unpleasant truth.

I would ask you to rest easy tonight, but that would be disingenuous.

— Community Columnist Ray Buursma is a resident of Holland. Contact him at writetoraybuursma@gmail.com.

