Michigan high school girls basketball playoffs: Scores, results from first day of districts
Scores from the 2022 Michigan high school girls basketball playoffs on Feb. 28, 2022:
Division 1
District 1
Alpena 49, Gaylord 37
District 2
Bay City Western 47, Bay City Central 34
District 4
Lapeer 46, Flint Kearsley 42
District 5
Lake Orion 50, Rochester Adams 26
Utica Eisenhower 58, Romeo 38
District 6
Auburn Hills Avondale 33, Pontiac 30
District 8
Fenton 44, Holly 21
District 9
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 58, Grand Rapids Northview 37
Greenville 43, Cedar Springs 38
Lowell 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 46
District 10
Grand Haven 63, Grand Rapids Union 56
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43, Muskegon 37
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 57, Coopersville 28
District 11
Holland 50, Zeeland East 23
Holland West Ottawa 44, Jenison 33
District 12
Caledonia 64, Wyoming 20
East Grand Rapids 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29
East Kentwood 81, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 14
District 13
Mattawan 62, Portage Northern 49
District 14
Coldwater 53, Battle Creek Central 40
District 15
DeWitt 51, Grand Ledge 27
District 16
Jackson Northwest 70, Jackson 32
Mason 40, Okemos 33
District 17
Brighton 70, Ann Arbor Skyline 23
District 19
Canton 56, Novi 47
District 20
Livonia Churchill 60, Garden City 16
District 21
Gibraltar Carlson 53, Brownstown Woodhaven 43
District 22
Allen Park 48, Lincoln Park 14
District 23
Dearborn 61, Dearborn Edsel Ford 37
District 25
Grosse Pointe South 67, Detroit East English 15
District 26
Detroit Mumford 52, Oak Park 22
District 27
Farmington 86, Redford Thurston 33
District 28
Birmingham Groves 45, Birmingham Seaholm 41
District 31
L'Anse Creuse 36, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 33
Division 2
District 34
Boyne City 43, Cheboygan 29
District 35
Cadillac 50, Manistee 42
District 37
Howard City Tri-County 43, Stanton Central Montcalm 26
District 38
Midland Bullock Creek 60, Carrollton 40
Saginaw Arthur Hill 51, Bay City John Glenn 47
District 39
Birch Run 43, Bridgeport 27
District 40
Flint Hamady 37, Corunna 29
District 41
Oakridge High School 52, Fruitport 20
District 42
Fremont 51, Comstock Park 45
District 43
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 30, Allendale 29
Hudsonville Unity Christian 73, Wyoming Lee 16
District 44
West Michigan Aviation 44, Grand River Prep 36
District 46
Coloma 33, Berrien Springs 25
District 47
Niles 47, Constantine 30
District 49
Hastings 52, Ionia 36
Lake Odessa Lakewood 68, Lansing Eastern 20
District 50
Battle Creek Pennfield 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 35
Eaton Rapids 30, Charlotte 27
District 51
Fowlerville 37, Pinckney 35
Williamston 68, Stockbridge 39
District 52
Hillsdale 41, Adrian 25
Onsted 65, Milan 43
District 53
Dundee 46, Flat Rock 31
Ida 35, Monroe Jefferson 28
District 54
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 52, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 28
District 57
Detroit Ford 37, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 19
District 59
Hazel Park 52, Detroit Pershing 23
District 60
Detroit Denby 64, Detroit Osborn 11
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 46, Eastpointe East Detroit 45
District 61
Notre Dame Prep 45, Warren Michigan Collegiate 10
District 62
Algonac 34, Richmond 23
District 63
Armada 44, Almont 33
District 64
Flint Powers 54, Durand 44
North Branch 52, Ortonville Brandon 22
Division 3
District 65
Ishpeming 66, Gwinn 35
District 66
Gladstone 46, Iron Mountain 37
Manistique 53, West Iron County 33
District 67
Charlevoix 48, East Jordan 44
District 68
Grand Traverse Academy 42, Benzie Central 35
District 69
Grayling 40, Houghton Lake 34
District 71
Beaverton 38, Beal City 29
District 72
Leroy Pine River 52, Harrison 27
District 73
Holton 48, Hesperia 14
North Muskegon 37, Shelby 35
District 74
Lakeview 42, Blanchard Montabella 34
District 76
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 57, Fennville 14
District 78
Decatur 29, Bangor 18
District 79
Buchanan 48, Bridgman 32
District 81
Laingsburg 48, Byron 18
District 83
Hudson 44, Manchester 38
Michigan Center 63, Jackson Lumen Christi 49
District 85
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 39, Adrian Madison 34
District 86
Ann Arbor Greenhills 53, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 15
District 87
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40, Dearborn Heights Star International 37
District 91
Clinton Township Clintondale def. Landmark Academy, forfeit
District 94
Ithaca 50, Merrill 20
District 95
Caro 49, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 44
Harbor Beach 48, Unionville-Sebewaing 16
District 96
Brown City 49, Capac 27
Millington 58, Marlette 31
Division 4
District 97
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 52, Bessemer 28
District 98
Chassell 51, Dollar Bay 49
Lake Linden-Hubbell 42, Painesdale Jeffers 40
District 101
Engadine 67, Ojibwe Charter 18
District 102
Mackinaw City 66, Cedarville 40
District 103
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 54, Alanson 18
Harbor Light Christian 50, Pellston 9
District 105
Boyne Falls 43, Alba 18
Central Lake 57, Ellsworth 7
District 106
Buckley 42, Fife Lake Forest Area 36
Leland 41, Suttons Bay 38
District 107
Manistee Catholic Central 53, Bear Lake 20
District 108
Mason County Eastern 37, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 18
District 109
Fairview 34, AuGres-Sims 29
District 110
Bay City All Saints 61, Akron-Fairgrove 34
District 112
Morrice 62, Webberville 13
District 115
Gobles 56, Lawrence 20
Marcellus 44, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 20
District 117
Battle Creek St. Philip def. Jackson Christian, forfeit
District 118
Mendon 61, Burr Oak 23
District 119
Camden-Frontier 47, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 42
Litchfield 47, North Adams-Jerome 18
District 122
Livingston Christian 50, Ann Arbor Central Academy 21
Plymouth Christian 80, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 15
District 124
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist def. Detroit Davis, forfeit
District 128
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 38, Caseville 23
