Anxiety is an emotional state characterized by feelings of worry, nervousness, and unease. Anxiety that stems from feelings of self-doubt and imposter syndrome are a natural part of being human. The most unwanted consequence of leadership anxiety when left unchecked is passing on that anxiety to your teams. There’s a fine balance between being vulnerable and saying things that make others lose confidence in your competence. Show your teams it's ok to feel this way at times but it's not ok to let these feelings bring them down.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO