Winnebago girls are headed to State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– This Winnebago girls’ basketball team seemed destined to go to State all season. They’ve been ranked number one in the state in Class 2A. They rolled to 33 wins in their first 35 games, but they needed one more win Monday night to make it happen, and they got it.



Bago defeated DePaul College Prep 66-47 to win the 2A Elgin Super-Sectional.



Winnebago started strong by led by only two points at halftime. They took control though by scoring the first ten points of the second half, and they were on their way.



It was a balanced attack for Bago. Senior Renee Rittmeyer led the way with 22 points. Sarah Seger and Miyah Brown each scored 12 points. Ella Provi added ten. Campbell Schrank scored seven points and she had six rebounds.



“I don’t know if I have the right words to explain like how emotional and how much hard work our team has put into this, but I’m just to proud,” said Brown. “I can’t explain the emotion. I’m so happy. Just from being like short freshman year, short sophomore year and got robbed our junior year we really wanted it. We’ve been taking about this since the fifth grade and this is just a dream come true.”



“It’s a great feeling,” said Winnebago head coach Judy Krause. “These girls have worked so hard, you know we have unfinished business that’s sort of our theme because last year when we did get this opportunity and we felt that we had something that to give….I had shirts for all the kids that said unfinished business. Let’s go out there and do it.”



This is Winnebago’s first trip to State in 30 years in girls basketball. The Indians will play in a 2A semifinal game Thursday at 4:15 at Redbird Arena against Minonk Fieldcrest. If they win that game they’ll play for the state championship Saturday at 1 p.m.

