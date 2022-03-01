Thomas leads Alcorn State past Texas Southern 75-72

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill Tuesday to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, rejecting a wave of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people. The proposal, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans. In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state’s Supreme Court to be in effect...
Oil giant Shell apologized on Tuesday for its purchase of Russian crude oil last week and announced it will withdraw from involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. "We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil...
Six teenagers have been charged with murder over an alleged drive-by shooting outside of an Iowa high school on Monday that killed a 15-year-old and severely wounded two other teens. The suspects, who have not been named but are in police custody, were each charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, Des Moines police said.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season on Monday after an investigation determined he was betting on games. Ridley, 27, was entering his fifth year with the Falcons. He only played five games during the 2021 season. He had stepped away from the game in October to focus on his mental well-being.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for his suspected role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio wasn’t there when...
Russia threatened to close its main gas line to Germany, late Monday, if Western nations ban Russian oil imports. In an address on Russian state television, Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, warned that the "rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," suggesting the price per barrel could double to $300, BBC reported.
