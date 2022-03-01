Bradley scores 30 to lift San Diego St. over Wyoming 73-66

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked. Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGCU to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Xavier DuSell had 21 points as Wyoming edged past Fresno State 68-64 in overtime on Saturday. Graham Ike had 16 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming (24-7, 13-5 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden added 14 points. Hunter Maldonado had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Ahead of Oregon football beginning spring practice on Thursday, The Register-Guard concludes its spring previews by looking at the Ducks' secondary.
During previous seasons, Oregon's secondary was a strength of the team. Now they're significant question marks ahead of Dan Lanning's first practice sessions with the team.
Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Badgers’ Greg Gard is coach of the year. Davis won top honors over Iowa’s Keegan Murray on Tuesday, and both were unanimous picks for spots on the AP All-Big Ten team along with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey in voting of journalists who cover the conference.
Caravel girls basketball team coming out of a huddle photo by Nick Halliday The Caravel Buccaneers girls’ basketball team came into Monday night’s quarterfinals as the #1 seed in the DIAA Girls’ Basketball Tournament. Led by reigning Delaware Player of the Year, India Johnston, the Buccaneers were heavily favored heading into their matchup with the ninth-seeded Woodbridge. They had ... Read More
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
