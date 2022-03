To paraphrase some famous dialogue from Jack Antonoff’s ex-girlfriend, Nate Ruess was the voice of a generation. He was also… a bit of a weenie? So it goes when your album embodies the essence of “millennial” in all its most glorious and cringe connotations. Take it from a fellow starry-eyed dweeb born in 1983.

