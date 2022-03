In the last game ever in the Frank Erwin Center, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 3 Baylor Bears on Monday night. The Longhorns are fresh off of two double-digit second-half comeback wins over TCU and West Virginia. Now, they will have the opportunity to carry the momentum against one of the best teams in the country.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO