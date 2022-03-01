ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, MI

Sharon Kennedy: Eat all you can on Fat Tuesday

By Sharon Kennedy
The Sault News
The Sault News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zT0I_0eRysWi400

There’s only one day of the year when it’s OK to mention the word “fat” in connection with people. The other 364 are off limits because the word is derogatory toward those of us carrying extra pounds.

Fat Tuesday signifies the beginning of Lent in the Christian world. Otherwise known as Mardi Gras, it’s a day of feasting before the 40 days of fasting begin. Fat Tuesday is also known as Shrove Tuesday, Carnival Tuesday or Pancake Tuesday depending upon where it’s being celebrated.

In years gone by, churches ruled with an iron fist and people were serious about their religion. They didn’t want the temptation of consuming forbidden foods during the Lenten season. In an attempt to lessen the lure of the prohibited, they ate whatever was in the fridge or pantry that might cause them to sin. That’s another thing that was real when I was a kid. According to our priest, occasions to sin lurked around every corner. Constant diligence was mandatory in the struggle between good and evil.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our local coverage

I’ve never been to New Orleans, and it’s the one place I wouldn’t want to be today. After all that Catholic indoctrination, I’m a stick in the mud. I’d stay in my hotel room and try to ignore the revelry going on outside my window. Here’s why. I’m too stupid or too scared to make any connection between a solemn Ash Wednesday and the preceding day of glorifying food, booze, beads and prancing through the streets in ridiculous costumes.

I just don’t get it. It’s too large a mental leap for me to take. One day I’m stuffing myself with all the rich food I can find and finishing off three meals with thick slices of king cake. Then I’m encouraged to dance half-naked down Bourbon Street. The next day I’m standing in line at church and piously awaiting my turn for the priest to stick his thumb in a pot of ground ashes and make the sign of the cross on my forehead as he warns me, “Remember man that thou art dust and unto dust thou shalt return.”

Those few words were drilled into my head as a youngster. I recall being released from school to attend Ash Wednesday services at my church just down the street. Those of us who were Catholic returned to our classes with a black smudge on our forehead. If I had bangs, my smudge might be partially hidden. If not, I had to endure the humiliation of a cross signifying I was merely dust and my humanity was only a charade.

My uncle, the late Vernor Larson, owned a taxi in Sault Ste. Marie. For many years, he picked up Saturday night drunks and drove them home. Then he picked them up Sunday morning and drove them to church. He never favored any particular religion. Mom explained he couldn’t make the connection between drunkenness and worship or between debauchery and Christianity. Old-timers might remember my uncle. He was extremely tall and known as “Slim” by the locals.

So what does Uncle Vernor have to do with Fat Tuesday? Nothing. I’m merely using him as an example of how difficult it is for non-church goers to understand our obsession with today’s feasting and merriment and tomorrow’s Ash Wednesday. But do as you will. Eat, drink and be merry for you know those dreaded 40 days are here come midnight.

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email at authorsharonkennedy.com. Kennedy's latest book, “The SideRoad Kids: Tales from Chippewa County,” is available from her, Amazon, or Audible.

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

5 Fat Tuesday Traditions to Celebrate

Fat Tuesday is held the day before Ash Wednesday in the Christian/Catholic religion. This year Fat Tuesday is today, March 1. This day is also known as Mardi Gras in French and falls on the last day of the Carnival season which is famously celebrated in places like New Orleans, Louisiana and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
9&10 News

Wellness For The Family: Fat Tuesday

Tuesday, March 1st is Mardi Gras and that means Fat Tuesday isn’t too far away. Celebrating is fun, but what should you do if you’re concerned about over indulging? It’s important to enjoy foods that you love in moderation and without guilt. In this week’s Wellness For...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Local
Michigan Society
County
Chippewa County, MI
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
Tracey Folly

To the little girl who ruined my love of soda pop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Get your own soft drink, please. I couldn’t have been more than ten years old when a little girl ruined soft drinks for me forever.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Tuesday#Christian#Catholic
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

What People Ate For Breakfast Before The Pandemic vs. Now

We’re two years into the pandemic, and much has changed and continues to change from the “before times.” The early days of the pandemic had many of us spending more time at home than ever, and with that extra time we made banana bread, nurtured sourdough starters and made dalgona coffee. But what about now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chicago Sun-Times

Don’t buy paczki on Paczki Day

The word “paczki” is not, as I sometimes do, pronounced “pash-key,” like artist Ed Paschke. Nor “push-key,” like the Jewish charity box. “Punch-key” is close. But not quite. “Poinch-key,” said Warsaw-born Dobra Bielinski, of the Polish pastry so ethereal it has its own...
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

WARNING: Don’t Drink Old Leftover Water from a Plastic Bottle

If you're one of those people who drink a lot of water out of plastic bottles, you might want to reconsider the way you consume it. I know of so many people who fill up the same plastic bottle every day with water. You might be one of them. Maybe you fill it up at night and when you wake up in the morning, you still drink out of it because it's water. I mean water doesn't really go bad like that, right?
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
WGNtv.com

The new all you can eat, dim sum inspired brunch

If you’re looking to make Saturday brunch plans, The Exchange is offering a new all you can eat dim sum inspired brunch. Executive chef Brian Huston is here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of what guests can expect. 224 S. Michigan Ave. Facebook The Exchange Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Athens News

Get your party on for Fat Tuesday

Athens’ own Fat Tuesday celebration resumes this year, complete with king cake and costumes, at Casa Cantina on March 1. “It’s a holiday — get in that last bit of decadence before you theoretically fast,” said Michael Rutushin of headlining band Larry Elefante. The event also serves as a release party for the band’s new EP, appropriately titled “King Cake.” Copies will be available for sale at the show.
ATHENS, OH
Sandusky Register

Living large on Fat Tuesday

MILAN — First came the feast. Then comes the fast. More than 150 community members, including several parishioners, visited St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Tuesday — coinciding with Fat Tuesday — in Milan to indulge in a homemade meal on the evening preceding Lent. The 40-day observance period, not counting Sundays, begins today with Ash Wednesday and lasts through Easter, April 17.
MILAN, OH
Herald-Dispatch

Indulge with treats on Fat Tuesday

HUNTINGTON — Though Huntington is nearly 900 miles away from New Orleans, the heart of Mardi Gras, the Carnival spirit can still be felt this time of year. Carnival, weeks of celebrations, ramp up as the calendar inches toward Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Sault News

The Sault News

167
Followers
360
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy