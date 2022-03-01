ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tyler Perry discusses Madea character, new movies

By By Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxWo3_0eRysVpL00

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry made a big splash in 2018, announcing he was retiring his signature character Madea after 20 years and 11 movies, which grossed more than $500 million worldwide.

“I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” said Perry, 49 at the time. Madea, inspired by his mom and an aunt, had served her purpose and he wanted to focus on his many other projects.

But the craziness in 2020 changed his mindset.

“A little thing called COVID happened,” said Perry in a recent interview. “The pandemic and politics and all the division and all the unrest that was happening, I just wanted to make something to make people laugh and take their minds off all the reality.”

The result: “A Madea Homecoming,” now streaming on Netflix. The character has become iconic, a combination of wisdom and brashness that make his loyal fans cheer and detractors cringe.

Here are excerpts from the interview where Perry talks about the movie, the power of Netflix, a possible science fiction movie and opening Tyler Perry Studios up for public tours.

What was it like putting the Madea outfit back on after a couple of years’ break?

It’s old hat. It felt like what I’ve been doing for 20-something years. It was popping it on, getting it out there and getting it done. But I wanted to add some elements to it that would make it better for me and more fun so having Brendon O’Carroll as part of it because our careers were so parallel (O’Carroll made a name for himself in the U.K. playing a foul-mouthed matriarch Agnes Brown on stage and on TV).

He’s older than I am but our birthdays are a couple of days apart. He was in Europe doing plays and television doing Mrs. Brown. I was in America at the same time. So when I found out about him and called him up, I said this was something we’ve got to do. The timing worked out.

How did you hear about him?

I was doing this film “Brain on Fire” and the director said, “Have you ever heard of Mrs. Brown?” I said no, so I looked at clips on YouTube and I was like, “Whoa!” I was looking at his history and our careers and lives were so parallel. Pretty profound.

Can you give a little teaser on what Madea fans should expect in this movie?

Her great-grandson is graduating and he’s coming home and he has a secret he wants to share with the family. Once he does, it opens up a lot of conversations. But more than anything, what I want people to take away from it is the laughter. I don’t want them to take it too seriously. Don’t dig in too hard. Just relax and go with the ride.

When you think about Madea, do you feel she has evolved in any way?

I’ve tried to keep her as close to what’s she’s always been. I didn’t want to water her down or change her too much. In this movie, I’ve allowed her to go as far as she’s ever gone and say things she’s never said. But you have to be sensitive of a lot of things going on now for sure.

Your first 11 Madea films were released in movie theaters mostly in the United States. This is the first time Madea is getting a worldwide debut at the same time.

That’s the magic of Netflix. I’m really really excited about it because I want to see what that feels like... After all these years of being told that Black movies don’t travel, that they don’t do well overseas, to have a movie released all over the world and be able to get that real-time data is really powerful.

Did your first Netflix movie ‘A Fall From Grace” shape how you approached this second film?

I think it shaped a lot more of their process than mine. I don’t think they were aware of how successful it would be. It was enormously successful for them and I think it just opened the doors for a lot of other things, which is great. And being such a small movie that we did so quickly and have it do so well is really powerful. I always knew what I could bring to the table. I think now with them understanding what I can do, it has shifted a few things, that’s for sure.

“Don’t Look Up” received a best picture Oscar nomination. Are you surprised, having been involved in that project?

I’m grateful for Adam [McKay] who wrote it. The more nominations like that you get, the more eyeballs you get. I hope it raises more awareness of where we are and what we are doing.

What’s your thought process when people approach you to do acting gigs that aren’t your projects? I presume you get a lot.

I really don’t! I have to feel like it’s a director I want to work with, the story I want to do and timing, how much time would they need. For that role, it was like 12 days.

You came across very naturally as a morning host.

Adam is brilliant in that sense. He’s very much ad-lib. I hear him in the back screaming great ad-lib lines. He’s a great writer, really funny so I just did my best to honor what he had in his mind.

Is there a new genre of movie or TV show you might pursue down the road?

Sci-fi, those kind of movies I would love. Doing “Star Trek” I loved. I’m there in a heartbeat. I have interest there. It depends on the character. If the character is going to be dark and crazy, I’m not necessarily interested in that.

Right before the pandemic, I wrote about your plans to open up Tyler Perry Studios to public tours. Obviously, the pandemic delayed that. What’s the status now?

Part of this 37-acre parcel I just purchased, there will be a restaurant, museum and theater in the front of the studio. There will also be a place to take a tour.

Will this happen in 2023, 2024?

I’m hoping 2023, 2024, if everything comes together.

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

A Madea Homecoming (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Tyler Perry

Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration. Startattle.com – A Madea Homecoming 2022. Starring : Tyler Perry. Genre : Comedy. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Tyler...
MOVIES
Bossip

Tyler Perry Talks Madea Wearing Mary J. Blige's Clothes And Quoting Cardi B

Hallelujer Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ has officially arrived on Netflix. BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden had a chance to chat with Tyler Perry about his latest film ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ including how he comes up with creative marketing concepts, like having Madea wear the same outfit as Mary J. Blige to promote the movie. He also revealed he doesn’t really pay attention to when he is trending on Twitter or Google, since he doesn’t believe it’s real life and is too busy running his business. Perry also spoke about taking moments from pop culture and regular conversation like Cardi B’s “WAP” and a random conversation with co-star Brendan O’Carroll about knickers and using them in his film. He also spoke about how he loves the beautiful straightforward work of Ava Duvernay but understands that wouldn’t work for his audience because they need a lot of mess to hold their attention. Janeé also asked him his thoughts on the movement to change Black History Month to Black Future month and he said he hadn’t heard anything about it but didn’t think he liked it because he loves Black History Month and feels it’s important that we fight to recognize our history and accomplishments, particularly since there is such a strong movement to oppose critical race theory and erase or ignore the truth about the past.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Another Dwayne Johnson Movie Finds its Way Onto the Netflix Top 10

There are few actors who have seen their movies perform better on Netflix than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. We all know how massive Red Notice was when it was released on the streaming service last year, but even older Johnson vehicles have proven to be solid performers once added to Netflix. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island has been one of the nice surprise additions throughout the early months of the year, despite being a decade-old adventure sequel with middling reviews. Now another Johnson movie is finding its stride with Netflix subscribers around the globe.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Pics: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Premiere

On Tuesday, February 22, 2021 at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Netflix hosted the World Premiere of Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming with cast including Tyler Perry, Brendan O’Carroll, Brandon Black, Isha Blaaker, Candace Maxwell, Geneva Maccarone, Amani Atkinson, Jennifer Gibney and producer Will Areu. Tyler...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Covid#Tyler Perry Studios
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas Recap: Karen Still Hasn't Gone to the Doctor, But...

Click here to read the full article. We had to wait the entire episode, but Karen finally told her girls she’s pregnant on Tyler Perry’s Sistas this week. The news came after Danni, Sabrina and Andi tried to get Karen to drink to celebrate the fancy new penthouse Gary bought Andi. A place so fancy, Andi orgasmically cried about it. The climax came to an end when Karen dropped her baby bomb and caused everyone to ask tough questions and frown. Up until that moment, Andi was dealing with her own crisis. Gary bought the penthouse apartment in her building as...
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Popculture

'A Madea Homecoming': Brandon Black Talks Working With Tyler Perry and Making History in His Film (Exclusive)

Tyler Perry is back in his famous Mabel "Madea" Simmons character and fans cannot be more excited. His latest Netflix film A Madea Homecoming marks his 12th time as the beloved family matriarch in one of his dozens of films. It also marks the return of Madea after Perry previously said he'd no longer portray her. This time around, Madea is gathering with family to celebrate the college graduation of her great-grandson Tim, played by Brandon Black. But as any Perry production would have it, chaos ensues as family secrets are exposed and threaten to jeopardize Tim's celebratory weekend.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

Whenever a new Tyler Perry movie arrives – especially one featuring his most famous character, Mabel “Madea” Simmons – audiences are guaranteed to laugh, cry, and be incredibly entertained by the cast of outrageous (and sometimes grounded) characters. We’ve seen this in the likes of Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Meet the Browns, and A Madea Halloween, and it most recently with Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, which centers on the tough-as-nails yet hilarious family matriarch as she prepares for her great-grandson’s college graduation.
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Says It Never Promised ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Would Be Only in Theaters

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. argues in new court filings that it never agreed to an exclusively theatrical release for “The Matrix Resurrections,” and that Village Roadshow still owes $112.5 million in production expenses on the project. The studio is responding to a lawsuit filed last week, in which Village Roadshow alleged that Warner Bros. had breached its co-financing agreement by releasing the film simultaneously on HBO Max. Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of deliberately sabotaging the film’s box office in order to drive subscribers to the streaming service. Scarlett Johansson made a nearly identical argument in her...
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
451
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy