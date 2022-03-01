ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

VRO 8.6 Getting details about tasks and time taken to c

By pankaj1977
vmware.com
 6 days ago

We have VRO 8 and VRops 8.6 integrated. In vROps we could see...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Samsung phones could intentionally be making apps like Instagram, Netflix, and TikTok worse

Samsung is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on its devices.The Korean smartphone giant has apparently made apps subject to “performance limits” as part of its Game Optimizing Service – leading to reports being made on Twitter and pages upon pages of complaints in its forums in Korea.The list of apps include Instagram, Microsoft’s Office apps, Netflix, Google Keep, and TikTok, Android Authority reports.It even includes Samsung’s own Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and the phone app. Google’s main apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, the Play Store, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Play Services are also included.However, it does not...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 gets taken apart

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 smartphone launched recently, we previously saw a durability test for the device. Now we have another video, this one is a teardown video for the new Moto G Stylus 2022 and we get to find out what is inside the handset. Watch this video...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vro 8

Comments / 0

Community Policy