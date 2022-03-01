Metro Teen Uses Apple Watch To Call For Help After Being Trapped In Frozen Pond

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A teenager and a police officer are being hailed heroes after they jumped into a freezing cold pond Monday afternoon to rescue three children who fell through the Collingdale Park ice. The children who fell through the ice are OK, lucky to be alive thanks to the brave actions of a teen and police officer who risked their own lives to save them. “I heard some kids screaming,” 16-year-old Anthony Alexander said. Anthony, a 10th grader at Academy Park High School, was with his friends at Collingdale Park when he saw three children trapped. The trio was trying to...

COLLINGDALE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO