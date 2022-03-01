ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Tehachapi schools reopen after school mask mandate lift

By Miabelle Salzano
 1 day ago

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The superintendent of Tehachapi schools wrote a letter to parents regarding Gov. Newsom’s announcement on lifting indoor mask mandates for schools and childcare facilities effective March 12.

Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said schools will be re-open Tuesday after a brief closure due to controversy over mask mandates and hundreds of kids refusing to wear them.

The letter said students will be expected to wear mask indoors through March 11.

“Our goal is to have schools open and all students present in an appropriate educational environment,” Larson Everson said in the letter.

Several other school districts and local leaders also issued statements to Gov. Newsom’s announcement.

