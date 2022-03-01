ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maersk logistics chief sees bumpy West Coast labor process

By Laura Curtis, Bloomberg News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContract-renewal talks for about 15,000 workers at the U.S.’s busiest ports on the West Coast are going to be a “bumpy process” amid the protracted congestion affecting those operations, according to the head logistics at A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s largest container liner. “I hope...

freightwaves.com

Bargaining over West Coast ports labor pact puts retailers on edge

Port congestion that has snarled supply chains for more than a year could soon get worse if negotiations for a new contract between West Coast port operators and dockworkers don’t go smoothly. The rocky history between management and the stevedoring union has shippers buckling in for a stomach-churning year of late shipments, stockouts and soaring transportation costs.
RETAIL
MercuryNews

Over 40% of West Coast tech job listings are outside West Coast

When West Coast tech firms are hiring, they’re increasingly posting jobs in Texas, Virginia and Georgia. More than four in ten listings for higher educated white-collar occupations at technology companies based in California, Oregon and Washington are outside of the region, according to an analysis by the Conference Board.
JOBS
freightwaves.com

West Coast dockworkers to Russian cargo: Nyet!

Russian ocean cargoes are already having difficulty getting to market as industry and labor get ahead of official government sanctions with unofficial embargoes of their own. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union, representing about 20,000 dockworkers at West Coast ports, said last week it will not load or unload any Russian cargo imports or exports.
LONG BEACH, CA
Sourcing Journal

Execs Plot Plan B Ahead of West Coast Labor Contract Talks

Click here to read the full article. “I think the last thing we want is a human-made roadblock in the road,” ONE CEO Jeremy Nixon said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCostco Has 7 Ocean Charters for Next 3 YearsBurlington CEO: We're the 'Smallest, Least Productive and Least Profitable' Off-Price RetailerVictoria's Secret Expects Weak Q1 After Strong Holiday SalesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Where Are the Tech-Job Openings? Not on the West Coast

Technology firms have competed over top talent since long before the days when Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report was urging you to think different. These companies are never shy about pulling out all the stops, and the perks that top companies would use to lure and retain skilled employees are legendary, ranging from chef-cooked lunches to paid parental leave to in-office gyms. But more and more, technology firms' biggest perk these days is that you no longer have to come to them for a job.
JOBS
KRON4

Best West Coast small towns to live in

The American dream of buying a home in a quaint small town is still alive and well. In fact, a growing number of people consider rural living to be ideal: According to a Gallup poll conducted in December 2020, 48% of respondents said they would prefer to live in a town or rural area instead of a city or suburb—this represents a 9% increase from 2018. Rural areas also had the highest level of inbound moves in 2021, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Top enlisted Marine on West Coast fired

The senior enlisted leader of Camp Pendleton-based I Marine Expeditionary Force was relieved of his duties Tuesday by I MEF commanding general Lt. Gen. George Smith, the Marines said in a statement. Sgt. Maj. Terrence Whitcomb, a 28-year Marine Corps veteran, was relieved “due to loss of trust and confidence...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
