4A Semifinal: Raymond 57, Leake Central 44
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Raymond is headed back to the 4A championship after beating Leake Central, 57-44 in semifinal round Monday night at the Mississippi Coliseum. The Rangers will face Clarksdale for the title Thursday at 7 p.m. Check out highlights from the Rangers’ semifinal win in the video above!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
