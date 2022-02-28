Bracken takes some learning lessons in regional loss to Brossart

Bracken County’s Macie Sharp and Bishop Brossart’s Molly Kramer battle for a loose ball during Monday’s 10th Region tournament quarterfinals at Nicholas County. (Josh Kalb)

CARLISLE — They may have come up short, but Bracken County is learning on the fly.

Monday was bonus basketball for them, not many expecting the Lady Bears to make the 10th Region tournament this season.

But here they were, taking a seven-point lead into halftime against the defending 10th Region champ in Bishop Brossart.

Those growing pains were evident in the second half however as they dropped the quarterfinal matchup at Nicholas County, 43-37.

A two-point third quarter without a field goal made was the downfall.

“Heck of a defensive team Bishop Brossart is. They always are. They’re disciplined, for the most part thought we handled their pressure really well other then that third quarter. Just not being able to hit shots and turnovers killed us there,” Lady Bears coach Troy Archibald said.

Outside of that, the Lady Bears were right there.

They opened up with a 9-6 lead as a 3-point contest broke out in the first, the Lady Bears hitting three, Lady ‘Stangs hitting two from deep.

A 10-4 run to end the first half gave Bracken a 24-17 edge at halftime. They can thank their defense, forcing Brossart into eight first half turnovers and holding them to just six field goals made.

“Couldn’t be happier with that first half. The girls came out, did what was asked of them. That’s the defense we played in the Class “A” against them, that 2-3 worked against them and it worked here too,” Archibald said.

But Madison Parker came out and knocked down two 3-pointers to open the second half, momentum starting to go their way.

Gineva Riley hit two free throws early in the quarter for Bracken, then turnovers started to mount up and the lid came on the basket. They failed to score over the final six-minutes plus, Brossart going on a 12-0 run to close out the quarter with a 32-26 lead into the fourth.

Bracken’s scoreless drought spanned over eight minutes until Macie Sharp’s 3-pointer with less than six minutes to play. Despite the drought, Sharp’s 3-pointer made it a one possession game at 32-29.

The Lady Bears were able to get as close as two from there, but couldn’t find the stop or defensive rebound down the stretch needed to grab the lead back.

It ends their season at 14-11, but the good news for the program is there’s not one senior on the roster.

“They’ll learn. Four juniors and the rest are sophomores and freshman. We’re just going to keep getting better. I feel good about it. No one expected us to be here. Our girls just don’t quit, haven’t all year. Pleased with where we are, take some time off and get quicker and stronger in the summer and we’ll be back,” Archibald said.

Nicole Archibald led the Lady Bears with 12 points, 10 of them coming in the first half as Brossart keyed in on her in the game’s final 16 minutes.

“Archibald’s a great player, she handles the ball really well. What we wanted to do was keep rotating people on her and keep fresh legs on her just to try to wear her down and we tried to front her. When she would give the ball up, don’t let her get it back. When she would drive to the rim, we wanted to make her make a couple of moves and expand a lot of energy,” Lady ‘Stangs coach Garren Parker said.

Archibald was named to the All-Tournament team after the game and adds to her impressive resume to her freshman season that also came with All-Region second team honors.

Ella Johnson added 11, hitting three 3-pointers in the first half while Sharp ended with 10, eight of them coming in the second half. They were close, but still waiting for their first regional tournament victory since 2012.

Brossart now moves on to Friday’s semifinals to face George Rogers Clark, who made quick work of Pendleton County in the second game, 70-33. It’s a rematch of last year’s semifinals when the Lady ‘Stangs won on GRC’s home floor to end their four-year run of region titles and Brossart getting their first one since 2001.

“If you look at our schedule, playing team’s like GRC has been on our schedule all season. We’ve played the Notre Dame’s the Ryle’s, the Cooper’s, Ashland, Boyd County. If you look down our schedule, yeah we’re playing GRC the top team in the region and top five team in the state and deservedly so, but we come ready to compete. We plan on coming to compete on Friday and not just rolling over,” Parker said.

They were led by Olivia Lloyd with 12 points, Parker adding 10 while Molly Kramer and Bella Rowe chipped in eight apiece.

The Lady ‘Stangs were unable to pull away, their free throw shooting to thank for that as they went 10/21 from the line in the game. Monday’s win marked the third straight season the Lady ‘Stangs came away with a opening round regional tournament victory.

LADY ‘STANGS 43, LADY BEARS 37

BRACKEN COUNTY — 9-15-2-11 — 37

BISHOP BROSSART — 6-11-15-11 — 43

Scoring

Bracken (37) — Archibald 12, Sharp 11, Johnson 10, Riley 2, Bess 2

Brossart (43) — Lloyd 12, Parker 10, Macht 8, Rowe 8, Macht 5

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Bracken 6, Brossart 6

Free Throws: Bracken 9/13, Brossart 10/21

Rebounds: Bracken 30 (Sharp, Riley, Bess 5), Brossart 33 (Kramer, Lloyd 5)

Turnovers: Bracken 12, Brossart 15

Personal Fouls: Bracken 19, Brossart 8

Records: Bracken County 14-11, Bishop Brossart 20-10