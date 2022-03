According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are set to land above 80 degrees Fahrenheit this week in Colorado, breaking a number of records in the process. Afternoon highs on Thursday, March 3 are forecast to hit 82 degrees in Lamar and 81 in Springfield and La Junta, with the southeast corner of the state set to be the hottest region. Meanwhile, Thursday highs could hit 72 in Colorado Springs, 65 in Denver, and 79 in Pueblo.

