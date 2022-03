It's been surprisingly easy to score an Xbox Series S pretty much everywhere, but the more capable Xbox Series X has been a lot more challenging to track down. Thursday's restock from Walmart was the biggest this year by far, and it's unlikely another one like it will be happening before next week. There's always a chance of a surprise afternoon restock from GameStop or Best Buy, though each has been less frequent in the last two months. And if you were hoping for something to pop up on Saturday or Sunday, know that those are even less frequent than a weekday surprise restock.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO