Strasburg Presbyterian supper

Weekly meals, started by a local cancer survivor, have taken on a life of their own, residents say.A Hillsboro cancer survivor and her neighbors are hoping to bring a spirit of connectedness back to their community, one meal at a time. The so-called Sunday Suppers that have been happening for the past two months in central Hillsboro are the brainchild of Jesse Azzopardi, 37, who has coordinated the weekly meals through her neighborhood's Buy Nothing Project group on Facebook. "There were a lot of people asking for food or cans and stuff like that," Azzopardi said. "I got...
