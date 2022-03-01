Strasburg Presbyterian supper

Come out for a delicious warm bowl of chili, bid on items in a silent auction, and enjoy live entertainment. It's all happening at a fundraiser in Owensboro tomorrow night. There's nothing better than a warm bowl of chili on a cold day. I could really eat it any ole' day. I make mine with a lot of meat, no noodles, and very little beans. The spice is most important when cooking up a tasty bowl of chili. I usually add a can of RO*TEL Hot Diced Tomatoes and Habaneros, chili spice, and a few drops of Red Hot. It's just enough spice to add flavor. How do you like your chili?

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO