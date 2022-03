St. Joseph, locals say, is famous mostly for two things: the Pony Express began here and outlaw Jesse James’ life ended here. The first Pony Express rider, Johnny Fry, galloped out of Pike’s Peak Stables, 914 Penn Street, bound for the Missouri River and points west on April 3, 1860. According to legend, he was so excited about his upcoming adventure he forgot the “mochilla” (mailbag), which had to be rushed to him at the ferryboat landing.

