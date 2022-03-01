ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and...

