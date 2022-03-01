ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Plaza Tower Condominium

By Sponsor
tallahasseemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaza Tower is surrounded by beautiful landscapes and ideally located for daytime business ventures and lunches at superb nearby restaurants. This west-facing Azalea model comes with a new stainless appliance package...

www.tallahasseemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Miami Beach, Florida condominium sells for $3 million

A seller has sold a 2,043-square-foot spacious new condominium built in 2019 located in the 4700 block of North Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach. The deed was signed on January 12, 2022. The $3,000,000 purchase price works out to $1,468 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for an 18-Story Tower at 30 Porte Plaza in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for an 18-story residential building at 30 Porte Plaza and a five-story mixed-use building at 15 West Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Quay Street and West Street, the corner lot is within walking distance of the Nassau Street subway station, serviced by the G train. Lipa Friedman of Halcyon Management Group listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsTimes

Sale closed in Stamford $173,000 for a condominium

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. A condominium built in 1930 located on 77 Glenbrook Road in Stamford has a new owner. The 830-square-foot property was sold on February 9,...
STAMFORD, CT
Connecticut Post

Condominium in Torrington sells for $117,346

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. A 1,360-square-foot condominium built in 1987 has changed hands. The property located on 68 Wilson Avenue in Torrington was sold on February 3, 2022....
TORRINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tallahassee, FL
Business
Tallahassee, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Tallahassee, FL
Connecticut Post

Sale closed in Bridgeport $119,000 for a condominium

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. The property located on 850 Atlantic Street in Bridgeport was sold on November 4, 2021. The $119,000 purchase price works out to $175 per...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Washingtonian.com

Dupont Circle Penthouse at the Historic Blaine Mansion Condominiums on the Market

An incredibly rare opportunity to join one of the most exclusive condominium communities in Washington, DC, in the last remaining historic Mansion overlooking Dupont Circle. Originally built in 1882 by Secretary of State and Senator, James Blaine, the Blaine Mansion was completely redesigned in 2009 to include an auxiliary building housing private underground parking and 5 private residences. From the moment you step in, you’ll see that this space was built for entertainers. Enjoy all the details including floor-to-ceiling windows, wall-to-wall built-in bookshelves to rival Beauty and the Beast, a lattice-work ceiling and massive skylight, a statement-worthy wood-burning fireplace, and an entertainer’s kitchen complete with professional-grade appliances.
WASHINGTON, DC
GreenwichTime

Condominium in Portland sells for $245,000

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. On February 13, 2022, a seller has sold a property built in 2004 located on 50 Copper Beech Lane in Portland. The $245,000 purchase...
PORTLAND, CT
The Ledger

Lakeland forges ahead with alternative water supply projects

LAKELAND — Lakeland officials have agreed to take part in two large capital projects to ensure residents have adequate potable water for years to come.  City commissioners unanimously approved revised agreements Monday to take part in two regional alternative water supply projects. Lakeland's estimated share of the cost is around $93 million.  ...
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy