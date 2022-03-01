Plaza Tower Condominium

An incredibly rare opportunity to join one of the most exclusive condominium communities in Washington, DC, in the last remaining historic Mansion overlooking Dupont Circle. Originally built in 1882 by Secretary of State and Senator, James Blaine, the Blaine Mansion was completely redesigned in 2009 to include an auxiliary building housing private underground parking and 5 private residences. From the moment you step in, you’ll see that this space was built for entertainers. Enjoy all the details including floor-to-ceiling windows, wall-to-wall built-in bookshelves to rival Beauty and the Beast, a lattice-work ceiling and massive skylight, a statement-worthy wood-burning fireplace, and an entertainer’s kitchen complete with professional-grade appliances.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 DAYS AGO