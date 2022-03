Ugly Baby has always been an exciting place to have dinner. Although until recently, you had to DM them on Instagram in order to make a reservation and place your order—which felt stressful and inconvenient. Now, you still have to place your order ahead of time, but you can book a table on Tock, and—if you have four or more people—you can get a set menu for $40 per person. That might not sound super remarkable, but A) you’ll get to try a bunch of different things, and B) Ugly Baby serves some of the best Thai food in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO