Ozark wins district opener over Carthage

JOPLIN, Mo–In Class 6, District 5 boys Ozark took on Carthage in quarterfinal action.

And Ozark’s Ethan Watley gets the jumper to go, 10-7 Ozark lead.

End of the first quarter, Watley gives it up, gets it back, and swishes the jumper two of his team high 18 points.

Ozark up 13-11.

Later, the pass to Colton Ballard on the outside, rattles around and in, Ozark pulling away.

Few possessions later, Devyn Wright takes it inside, and gets the left handed floater to go and Ozark advances to play Kickapoo in the semifinals with a 64-51 victory.

