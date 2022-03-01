ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Ozark wins district opener over Carthage

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eA9Mn_0eRyi9Nk00

JOPLIN, Mo–In Class 6, District 5 boys Ozark took on Carthage in quarterfinal action.

And Ozark’s Ethan Watley gets the jumper to go, 10-7 Ozark lead.

End of the first quarter, Watley gives it up, gets it back, and swishes the jumper two of his team high 18 points.

Ozark up 13-11.

Later, the pass to Colton Ballard on the outside, rattles around and in, Ozark pulling away.

Few possessions later, Devyn Wright takes it inside, and gets the left handed floater to go and Ozark advances to play Kickapoo in the semifinals with a 64-51 victory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Joplin outscores Republic in district play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Monday, Republic facing Joplin in Class 6 District 5 quarterfinal action. And the Tigers attacking from outside, William Fronabarger with the three, it’s an 8-3 Republic lead. Second quarter, the layup is off the mark but Avery Moody is there for the board and the basket, Republic still down by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

West Plains shoots past Marshfield in districts

MARSHFIELD, Mo– Girls high school playoff basketball Tuesday night, Class 5 District 5, Marshfield hosting West Plains. And the Zizzers perimeter shot is off the mark, but Olivia Lawson gets the board and the basket, 12-6 West Plains. Marshfield hanging tough, Abby McBride slashes to the rack, it’s a four point deficit. West Plains was […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Irish beat Glendale, advance to district championship game

MARSHFIELD, Mo–High school basketball is in playoff mode for both the bigger and smaller schools. In Class 5 District 5, boys Catholic squared off with Glendale in a semifinal game. And the Irish up ten late second quarter, Catholic’s Liam O’Reilly drives the baseline and gets the hoop, it’s 20-8 Irish. Later O’Reilly feeds Zach […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lady Panthers topple Wm. Jewell in GLVC opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers have been to the NCAA division two Elite Eight two of the last three years. The national championship was canceled in 2020. And Monday night the Lady Panthers started the long road back. Ninth-ranked Drury tipping off the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament at home against William Jewell. The Lady […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ozark, MO
Basketball
City
Carthage, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Carthage, MO
Basketball
Carthage, MO
Education
City
Joplin, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Ozark, MO
Sports
Carthage, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
Ozark, MO
Education
KOLR10 News

Mosley, Prim lead Bears in Valley honors

ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri Valley’s post season tournament will tip off Friday at high noon in St. Louis. Tuesday the conference dished out a number of individual awards including its All-Valley team. And two Missouri State Bears earned first team All-Valley honors, senior Gaige Prim and junior Isiaih Mosley. Isaac Haney was named to the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

“The Jackie Stiles Story” premieres at the Gillioz Theater

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Valley mens MVP award is named after Larry Bird. The womens MVP wins the Jackie Stiles trophy. And the Missouri State Lady Bear icon is having a special day. A brand new documentary movie entitled “The Jackie Stiles Story” premiered Tuesday afternoon at the Gillioz Theater in downtown Springfield. The movie is produced […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Watch the official kickoff of catch-and-keep trout season in Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. — March 1 marks the first day of catch-and-keep fishing season at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, and Montauk State Park near Salem. Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout fishing season begins at 6:30 a.m. and angles are required to have a fishing permit and a daily trout tag to […]
LEBANON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth closes COVID-19 ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Steve Edwards of CoxHealth in Springfield announced on Twitter Monday, February 28 that CoxHealth Springfield has now closed the 81 bed COVID-19 ICU. Edwards added that the hospital currently has 64 COVID-19 patients and COVID-19 positivity is down. “This is a tremendous relief and gives us a great sense of hope,” tweeted […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Buffalo National River celebrates 50th anniversary

BUFFALO RIVER, Ar. – Buffalo National River is celebrating its 50th anniversary as America’s First National River. “There were so many different thoughts and opinions about what should happen to the Buffalo River. Should it be turned into a dam?” said Buffalo National River Public Information Officer Cassie Branstetter. “Should it be kept in a […]
BUFFALO, MO
KOLR10 News

Trucker protest reaching the Ozarks on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A massive convoy of semi trucks is headed for the Ozarks. The “People’s Convoy” is a group of hundreds of truckers driving coast to coast as a way to protest vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions. On Sunday, the group- which at times has included up to 1,500 trucks stretching eight miles- made […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KOLR10 News

School bus mask requirement lifted in two school districts

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Republic School District and Ozark School District announced students will no longer be required to wear masks on buses. The two school districts made the announcement through social media that on Monday, February 28, masks requirements on buses will be lifted. The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

New Springfield rental home for travel nurses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Greene County has 81 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals and averages 42 COVID cases per week. A month ago, it saw more than 240 patients and averaged more than 560 COVID cases per week. That’s according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. When coronavirus numbers go up and down, sometimes medical providers […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Chamber of Commerce endorses school April ballot questions

OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Chamber of Commerce endorsed voting for the Ozark School District’s bond issue and tax levy transfer to the general membership. The $19 million tax increase bond issue and 10 cent levy transfer is scheduled to go before the voters in April 2022. The bond would pay for three school storm […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozarks Healthcare opens new medical office building

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Ozarks Healthcare has opened a new medical office building offering over 20 special types of care. The Shaw Medical Center in West Plains, Missouri, is about 100,000 square feet and includes a coffee shop, chapel, pharmacy, and restaurant. “We are more than excited to see our latest expansion project come to […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy