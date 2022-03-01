Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two goals not enough Monday

Kraken earn offensive edge, but can't solve James Reimer; fall 3-1 to San Jose. This was one of those games where the results didn't seem to match the effort we saw. The Kraken stormed out of the gates with a strong start and were able to hold serve when San Jose scored first, tying up the game 1-1 thanks to Morgan Geekie. But the Sharks seemed to wake up after that and the Kraken offense slowly waned. Calle Jarnkrok had a goal taken away due to goaltender interference, and a strong performance by James Reimer prevented Seattle from getting another puck in the net.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO