Veronica Marshall

By Veronica Marshall
 4 days ago

Veronica Marshall is founder of The Humanity Lab, a collective of 200+...

The Hollywood Reporter

Veronica Carlson, Actress in Hammer Horror Movies, Dies at 77

Veronica Carlson, the British actress who starred for Hammer Films opposite Christopher Lee in Dracula Has Risen From the Grave and alongside Peter Cushing in Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed, has died. She was 77. Carlson died Sunday of natural causes at her home in Bluffton, South Carolina, her daughter, Carly Love, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterGerry Weber, Former Top Executive at Warner Home Video, Dies at 86Ralph Ahn, Actor on 'New Girl,' Dies at 95Alice Koh, Executive Producer of Documentaries, Dies at 51 To complete a trilogy at Hammer, Carlson starred with Ralph Bates, Kate O’Mara and future Darth...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Humanity Lab#Msl Group
AdWeek

Adweek Podcast: Profiles in Black Creativity

Digital Editors Chloé Harper Gold and Colin Daniels and special guest Derek Walker, founder of Columbia, S.C. agency brown & browner join Shannon to discuss Adweek’s Profiles in Black Creativity spotlight series, which was originally started by Walker. During the conversation, they discuss the origins of the series and highlight some of this year’s featured talent.
COLUMBIA, SC
AdWeek

Sahand Sepehrnia Named SVP of Streaming for CBS Stations

Sahand Sepehrnia has been named senior vice president of streaming for CBS Stations. Sepehrnia will oversee the day-to-day and long-term strategic vision for the programming, production, editorial and operational functions at CBS News and Stations’ 13 local streaming channels. He’s been the executive director of content strategy and analysis for ABC Owned Television Stations since 2019.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Polaroid Teams Up With Ongoing Art Project MBQMQB for a Celebration of Black Queer Love

Black queer love is front and center as Polaroid partners with My Black Queerness, My Queer Blackness (MBQMQB) for Musings on Love—a social media challenge that will highlight the diverse and multifaceted images of Black queer identity. The challenge was created with the goal of redefining romantic love and to celebrate an array of different manifestations of love. MBQMQB is an ongoing project in exploration of Black queer identity by way of art, film and literature.
VISUAL ART
AdWeek

Wednesday Stir

-The Berkeley content creation studio has created a new campaign for the Hull Public Library, located in a peninsular community on the Massachusetts coast just south of Boston. The campaign “Where Great Books Meet Local Legends,” features three Hull residents reading from job-appropriate books. Captain Peter Mahoney of the fishing vessel Windemere reads from Moby Dick, Sean O’Neill of O’Neill Tire and Auto recites a passage from Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, and James Hardison, the restoration artist for the Paragon Carousel, quotes Seabiscuit.
HULL, MA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Rename a Collection

TikTok allows users to mark videos as favorites, and they can also organize the videos they’ve favorited into collections. If you’ve created a collection of your favorited videos in the TikTok application and you want to rename the collection, our guide will show you how this is done.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Organize Your Favorite Videos Into Collections

TikTok allows users to add videos to their Favorites so that they can easily view them later on. Users can also organize the videos they’ve favorited into collections for even easier browsing. For instance, if someone routinely favorites recipe videos, they may want to create a collection for the recipe videos they’ve favorited.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

New Episodes of Cops to Air On Fox Nation Starting Friday

Fox Nation this Friday will premiere the second half of season 33 of the long-running law enforcement-themed docuseries COPS. The remaining 19 episodes of the docuseries will be released every Friday at 6 p.m. ET. The first half of the series, which contained 15 episodes, premiered on the streaming service on Oct. 1st, 2021.
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Friday Stir

–Solange Knowles is the star of a visually arresting campaign, “Believe in Time,” for Louis XIII Cognac. The artist stars in and composed the music for the short film, in collaboration with Guo Pei and French-Senegalese Cannes Festival’s Grand Prix winning director Mati Diop. The film—imagined and developed by Fred & Farid Los Angeles—tell of humans’ place in the universe and the infinite time it takes for great things to happen.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Georgette Moger-Petraske

Georgette Moger-Petraske is a cocktail and spirits travel journalist and author of the best-selling drinks memoir, Sasha Petraske Regarding Cocktails (Phaidon). She hosts the weekly salon, Regarding Oysters, in her Manhattan brownstone teaching cocktail making, oyster shucking and spirit pairings. A Toast to the Feminine ‘Spirit’. "Female-owned wine and...
DRINKS
AdWeek

Katty Kay Returns to BBC as US Special Correspondent for BBC Studios

Former BBC World News anchor Katty Kay is returning to the BBC as US Special Correspondent for BBC Studios, working across documentaries, podcasts and news. According to the BBC, Kay will host TV documentaries from both the US and Europe, present her own podcast series and write a weekly column for bbc.com/news. She’ll also front occasional BBC news coverage of major events, including the US midterm elections. Her first documentary project will focus on the fate of democracy in the U.S.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Dorinda Medley ‘Makes it Nice’ on Her Personal Branding Journey

You may know her from Bravo’s hit series, The Real Housewives of New York City, but Dorinda Medley is far from a traditional housewife. With millions of social media followers, Medley has built a strong brand that includes a memoir detailing her rise to fame, a cashmere company and even her own workout class, “Dorobics.” The fan-favorite Real Housewife joined Adweek’s Challenger Brand Summit to talk the ups and downs of building a brand and the work it takes to stay on top.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

Samsung's Fashion Film Stars Charli XCX Frolicking in a Fantasy World After Dark

While the technology and fashion industries might seem worlds apart, Samsung has been bridging the divide through unusual collaborations with designers such as Thom Browne, Aurélie Fontan and Charlie Casely-Hayford. Its latest project sees the tech brand team up with up-and-coming Scottish fashion designer Charles Jeffrey and pop star Charli XCX to create an otherworldly film shot entirely after dark.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Trouble in the stalls: when audience drama upstages the show

A drunk woman in the seat next to me is softly caressing my hair as though stroking the ears of a particularly mild-mannered spaniel. It’s a strange sensation, but I can’t really complain because I’m at the theatre. You’re not meant to talk. Just as I rouse myself to say something, she stumbles to her feet and lurches her way to the exit. “Finally!” mutters the woman in front, who made the mistake of asking her to be quiet a few minutes earlier (when my neighbour was dancing in her seat and yelling “That’s right!” after lines she particularly enjoyed), resulting in a whispered row. Order is restored, and we settle down once more to watch Frozen, a moving family show about sisterhood and redemption.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Alabaster DePlume: Gold review – another palpable hit from a jazz one-off

Behind the offbeat name is an offbeat talent (born Angus Fairbairn) who walks a wavering line between improvisational saxophonist and performance poet. Fairbairn was drifting around Manchester music circles for several years before finding his metier at east London’s Total Refreshment Centre among a community of musicians and fans. Gold, his second album for Chicago indie label Anthem International, was distilled from 17 hours of sessions over two weeks during the summer of 2020 at the venue, all deliberately under-rehearsed to preserve a much-treasured spontaneity. It follows 2020’s To Cy and Lee, whose serene instrumentals (sampled by US folkie Bon Iver) were dedicated to two adults with learning disabilities with whom Fairbairn had worked. Human frailty is one theme in his work, there in a title such as Don’t Forget You’re Precious, a standout that comes with an alarming video.
MUSIC

