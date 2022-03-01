ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markelle Fultz scores 10 points in first game back in 14 months

By Adam Stites
 1 day ago
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Markelle Fultz only saw the floor for just 16 minutes in his first game back with the Orlando Magic after 14 months of recovering from an ACL tear, but finished with 10 points, six assists, and two rebounds in a 119-103 win against the Indiana Pacers.

Fultz, 23, announced his impending return Saturday and was met with a standing ovation when he stepped on to the court against the Pacers.

The game was the first NBA action for Fultz since he suffered his knee injury on Jan. 6, 2021. He returned to practice in December.

Fultz was the No. 1 pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA Draft, but had a tumultuous tenure with the team that was marred by a peculiar shoulder injury that caused struggles with his shooting form. He was traded to the Magic in a 2019 deal that sent Jonathon Simmons and draft picks to the 76ers.

