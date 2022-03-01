ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, KS

Monday night sub-state basketball highlights and scores

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6XtA_0eRyfBk400

(KSNT)- Sub-state basketball kicked off Monday night with 3A action on the girls and boys side.

Marysville boys got a win thanks to 22 points from Jake Lauer and 19 from Peyton Smith. Royal Valley used 22 from Mason Thomas, 19 from Brady Klotz and 17 from KJ Miller to advance. McAfee scored 14 for the Sabetha boys in their win.

Hiawatha girls used 16 each from Clara Lindstrom and Darcy Lierz to get a first round win.

BOYS SCORES:

JEFFERSON WEST 33
ROYAL VALLEY 84

MARYSVILLE 79
HIAWATHA 59

ROSSVILLE 59
NEMAHA CENTRAL 79

SILVER LAKE 35
SABETHA 47

GIRLS SCORES

MARYSVILLE 46
HIAWATHA 51

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Buchanan and Geiman both earn All-MIAA First Team among other awards for ‘Bods and Hornets

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The MIAA men’s basketball postseason awards are out and Washburn and Emporia State both had multiple players on the list. Tyler Geiman became the first player in Washburn history to receive All-MIAA First-Team. Emporia State’s senior guard Tray Buchanan was also named All-MIAA First-Team. Buchanan led the conference in scoring this season, and […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn and Emporia State women’s basketball players earn postseason awards

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn and Emporia State’s women’s basketball teams both had players receiving honors in the 2022 conference postseason awards. The MIAA announced on Tuesday that ESU’s sophomore guard Tre’Zure Jobe was named All-MIAA Second Team. Washburn senior guard Hunter Bentley was named All-MIAA Third Team. The Lady Hornets junior guard Karsen Schultz and […]
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rossville, KS
City
Hiawatha, KS
Local
Kansas Basketball
Hiawatha, KS
Sports
City
Marysville, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Marysville, KS
Sports
KSNT News

K-State drops fourth straight in narrow loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball played tight with No. 12 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Monday night but fell short of a victory. The loss is the fourth in a row for the Wildcats, who won four out of five before their current losing streak began. K-State came out hot and grabbed a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KSNT News

Regular season ends with Turnpike Tussle split

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The MIAA saved the best for the last. Emporia State and Washburn closed the basketball regular season with the second leg of the Turnpike Tussle. The Washburn men won, 85-59. The Emporia State women secured a 63-59 win. Men’s recap: The men’s game was close for most of the first half, but […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

TCU hands Jayhawks their fourth Big 12 loss

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball scored its lowest point-total since January. The Jayhawks lost to TCU, 74-64, Tuesday night. KU hasn’t scored 64 or fewer points since Jan. 29 against Kentucky. Kansas (23-6, 12-4) and TCU traded the lead throughout the first half, and KU ended it up by one. With 18:25 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

K-State falls short at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Iowa State was able to split the season series with Kansas State after a 74-73 victory in Manhattan Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats started the game with a 13-2 lead, but the Cyclones didn’t falter. They responded right away with a 13-2 run of their own. Iowa State controlled most of the second […]
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Kj#Mcafee#Sabetha#Jefferson West 33#Nemaha Central#Marysville 46#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

KU track alum Bryce Hoppel wins big at USATF Indoor Championships

SPOKANE (KSNT) — University of Kansas track and field alum Bryce Hoppel placed first in the 800-meters at the USATF Indoor Championships on Sunday. Hoppel crossed the finished line with a time of 1:45.30 — the third-fastest in the world this year. It’s the second straight year that the Jayhawk has finished the atop the […]
SPORTS
KSNT News

First half run powers Baylor past KU

WACO, Texas (KSNT) – The Jayhawks started hot, but it didn’t take long for Baylor to get hotter. The Bears beat KU men’s basketball 80-70 Saturday night. KU built a 13-point lead almost 12 minutes into the first half. However, Baylor went on a 16-4 run to go into the half down by just one. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Full Court Press (02/25/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from the last week of regular season girls’ and boys’ basketball games on Full Court Press. BOYS TOPEKA WEST 74TOPEKA HIGH 46 EMPORIA 58SEAMAN 70 WASHBURN RURAL 57HIGHLAND PARK 46 HAYDEN 64MANHATTAN 56 GIRLS TOPEKA WEST 26TOPEKA HIGH 72 EMPORIA 41SEAMAN 47 WASHBURN RURAL 61HIGHLAND PARK 21 HAYDEN 45MANHATTAN 60 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New Topeka baseball team seeking help from community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Farmers are looking for host families for their players. The Farmers are a summer collegiate baseball team joining the Mid-Plains League. It’s owned and operated by the same people who run the Sabetha Bravos. The Bravos provide a place for local and international baseball players to gain exposure to US […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

This big Kansas crop may be in trouble for this year

Rossville (KSNT) – With the first day of meteorological spring kicking off Tuesday many farmers are having to make some difficult decisions when it comes to their crops. Specifically winter wheat. Winter wheat is one of three major crops for Kansas, with the other two being corn and soybeans. The planting season for winter wheat […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Hundreds lose power near Council Grove

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Evergy reported 260 customers lost power from Council Grove to Wilsey, on Monday. The Flint Hills Rural Cooperative Association outage map also reported 474 outages at 1:38 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. An official at Evergy told KSNT the outages would be restored by 3:30 p.m. and crews were working to […]
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas woman wins traditional pancake race against England

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) – A woman from Liberal, Kansas, is this year’s champion of the traditional Pancake Day Race against women in Olney, England. Whitney Hay won the U.S. leg of the race in Liberal on Tuesday with a time of 1:07, KSNW-TV reported. That beat Katie Godof of Olney, England, who ran her race in […]
LIBERAL, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Turnpike shut down between 2 major cities

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Traffic is being diverted off the Kansas Turnpike in both directions after an “incident” Tuesday afternoon. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the turnpike at Exit 204 just east of Lawrence, and westbound traffic is being diverted at K7 at mile marker 224, according to the Turnpike Authority. Kansas Turnpike Authority tweeted […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy