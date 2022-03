In the blink of an eye, the regular season is over. After a pandemic robbed fans of enjoying their teams in-person, it's been great to see the college basketball world thriving once again. Iowa finished the regular season with a 22-9 record. The Hawkeyes also won eight of their final 10 games. After losing a heartbreaker to Illinois on Sunday, Iowa is locked into the No. 5 seed.

