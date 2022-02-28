ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol community shows support for Ukraine

 2 days ago

The war hits close to home for...

The Independent

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
AOL Corp

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

(Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and Canadians told...
FOX59

Want to help Ukraine? Here are some options

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, people around the world are asking how they can help the country and those fleeing their homes. The following is a list of organizations dedicated to helping Ukrainian refugees and those being impacted by the ongoing conflict. Descriptions have been collected via websites and […]
WKYT 27

NKY ministry connects with missionary team in Ukraine

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - For nearly three decades, Master Provisions in Florence has had ties to Ukraine. On Thursday, those with the faith-based ministry made sure they spoke with their counterparts in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Master Provisions has sent clothes and food since the 1990s. They even operate...
Bay News 9

Local Ukrainian supporters gather to help those in Ukraine

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Heart-wrenching videos have been captured throughout the night. Nataliia Artemova, a Florida resident, was sent a chilling video by a friend currently in Ukraine showing the country under attack. “My family, my relatives, my cousins, my aunt," she said. "They are all there and I...
CBS News

NATO responds to Russian invasion of Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will head to Poland and Estonia this week as countries close to the Russia-Ukraine conflict express security concerns. NATO activated its response team for the first time because of Russia's invasion. Robert Bell, former defense adviser to the U.S. ambassador to NATO, joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Tanya Rivero to discuss NATO's response.
