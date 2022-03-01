Breaking down probabilities of Kentucky seeding in SEC Tournament

Kentucky has offered Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick School 2023 offensive tackle Miles Walker (6-foot-6, 275), Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy 2023 safety Kaleb Spencer (6-foot-3, 200), Durham (N.C.) Southern 2023 edge rusher Jaybron Harvey (6-foot-3, 215), Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2023 wide receiver Devin Hyatt (6-foot-2, 194), Brunswick (Ga.) 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather (6-foot-6.5, 261), Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Dwyer 2023 edge rusher Kerrington Lee (6-foot-5, 225), Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain 2023 interior offensive lineman Connor Lew (6-foot-3, 280), Springfield (Ohio) 2025 edge rusher Jackson Heims, Naples (Fla.) 2023 running back Isaiah Augustave (6-foot-1, 190) and McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy 2023 offensive tackle DJ Chester (6-foot-5, 295).
