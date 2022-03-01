ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Breaking down probabilities of Kentucky seeding in SEC Tournament

By Justin Rudolph about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the top teams in the nation and in the SEC. What is the likelihood of capturing the top seed for the SEC tournament?. As the men’s college basketball season winds to a close, the seeding picture for conference tournaments begins to look a lot clearer....

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: North Carolina players rush court, taunt crowd after upset of Duke on Coach K night

The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
On3.com

Greg Gard gives update on Johnny Davis injury

Wisconsin Badgers fans held their breath on Sunday afternoon, with National Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis going down with an injury. He limped off the floor early in the second half during a loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and did not return to the action. After the game,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Tyler Ulis
On3.com

CBS updates bracketology entering conference championship week

With just a few games on Sunday’s slate, college basketball’s regular season is nearly done. Now, conference tournaments are set to begin. The NCAA Tournament picture is still wide open, from one seeds to two seeds all the way down to the teams on the bubble. Ahead of conference championship week, CBS has released its latest bracketology, painting an interesting picture for March.
SPORTS
Merced Sun-Star

Gators Earn No. 9 Seed in SEC Tournament; Will Face Texas A&M

The SEC Tournament seeding and schedule have been set for Tampa Bay (Fla). Following the final Saturday of the college basketball regular season, the Southeastern Conference has come to its inevitable close with teams falling into place in the bracket. Due to a five-way tie for fifth with a quintet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Tournament#Probabilities#Seeding#The Auburn Tigers#Playoffstats Com#Kentucky Star Point Guard#Nba
247Sports

Breaking down Kentucky's newest football offers

Kentucky has offered Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick School 2023 offensive tackle Miles Walker (6-foot-6, 275), Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy 2023 safety Kaleb Spencer (6-foot-3, 200), Durham (N.C.) Southern 2023 edge rusher Jaybron Harvey (6-foot-3, 215), Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2023 wide receiver Devin Hyatt (6-foot-2, 194), Brunswick (Ga.) 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather (6-foot-6.5, 261), Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Dwyer 2023 edge rusher Kerrington Lee (6-foot-5, 225), Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain 2023 interior offensive lineman Connor Lew (6-foot-3, 280), Springfield (Ohio) 2025 edge rusher Jackson Heims, Naples (Fla.) 2023 running back Isaiah Augustave (6-foot-1, 190) and McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy 2023 offensive tackle DJ Chester (6-foot-5, 295).
KENTUCKY STATE
The Post and Courier

Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina for SEC Tournament championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody knew what to do. That’s our trophy that Kentucky’s lifting, South Carolina’s Gamecocks were thinking. That’s USC’s confetti being collected, waded through, being piled up so the victorious Wildcats could flop and do “confetti angels.”. All the top-ranked Gamecocks...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WALA-TV FOX10

Auburn nabs top seed, Alabama sixth seed in SEC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The bracket for the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament has been released, and the Auburn Tigers are the top seed in the tournament. The Tigers (27-4, 15-3) won the top seed after winning the SEC’s regular season title on Saturday, with a win over South Carolina. The Tigers will play their first game of the tournament on Friday at 11 a.m., against the winner of the Florida and Texas A&M game.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Mario Cristobal shares first impressions from Miami quarterback room

The Miami Hurricanes and new head coach Mario Cristobal wrapped up their first day of 2022 spring ball on Monday. Afterward, Cristobal addressed the media to go over his assessment of the first day of his team getting back on the field. One of the groups the new Miami head coach appeared to be enamored with was his quarterbacks. And he took the time on Monday to explain why.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler earn SEC honors after fantastic seasons

AUBURN – Auburn freshman Jabari Smith and sophomore Walker Kessler were named to the SEC first team on Tuesday. Smith was also named Freshman of the Year, while Kessler was named Defensive Player of the Year. Smith and Kessler were also named Associated Press SEC first-team players. One of...
NBA
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
51K+
Followers
32K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy