Last year, the Chicago Bears used the franchise tag on Allen Robinson. With a new regime coming in, they won’t do it again this time around. The Bears aren’t going to tag Robinson and will instead let him hit free agency, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Dianna Russini. Robinson had a rough 2021 season under Matt Nagy, and new general manager Ryan Poles is opting to give him a fresh start in 2022.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO