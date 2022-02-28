ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Timeless Music Mentions: Tiny Tim

clarionnewsonline.com
 6 days ago

Often known as “king for a day”, Tiny Tim–in my personal opinion–is definitely not a singer I’m listening to daily, or someone I would jam to on...

clarionnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Tiny Tim!

(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Tiny Tim!. Tiny Tim is an 8-year-old Miniature Pinscher! While he is not a large dog, he’s spunky, sturdy, and a happy-go-lucky guy. He’s also resilient like the Tiny Tim character in a ‘Christmas Carol.’. Tiny...
NEW HAVEN, CT
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wan
Person
Tiny Tim
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Sydney Sweeney's Engagement Ring Is a Timeless Style

Sydney Sweeney is engaged! On Wednesday, People reported the "Euphoria" star is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino. The news comes just a day after Sweeney was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger (with newly dyed coppery red hair) while out in Los Angeles, immediately sparking engagement rumors. Though the actor has never commented on her relationship publicly, she's been linked to Davino, a restaurateur, since 2018.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ok Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Bitter Divorce With Michael Lockwood Turns Ugly, Ex-Husband Demands To See Her $4 Million Book Contract & Tax Returns

Lisa Marie Presley and ex-husband Michael Lockwood's divorce is far from over, with him now insisting that she share her financial records with the public. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Lockwood is objecting Presley, 53, being allowed to seal documents filed in their bitter divorce, arguing that she is demanding celebrity treatment in court and wants the judge to put an end to it.
INCOME TAX
urbanbellemag.com

Tiny Harris Defends King Harris’ New Music

T.I. and Tiny Harris opened up a lot on television. Tiny Harris and T.I. were able to create a hit reality show from their family life. “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” had a good run until the couple’s marriage hit a rough patch. T.I. was accused of cheating. And he had been romantically linked to an actress despite being married to Tiny. As tension between them worsened, Tiny made moves to end the marriage. So they decided to also put an end to their show. However, they were able to save their marriage. And they came back with “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.” So the show had added closer glimpses into the family life of Toya Johnson, LeToya Luckett, and Monica. However, the show came to a screeching halt after T.I. and Tiny were accused of s*x trafficking. An investigation was opened and it was determined that the couple would not be charged. However, their daughter Zonnique Pullins said that the accusations alone are responsible for the show’s cancelation.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ZDNet

Fall asleep to your favorite music or books with a tiny $40 under-pillow speaker

If you don't share the same taste in music as everyone you share the bedroom with, then you likely aren't allowed to lull yourself to sleep with your favorite playlist on speakerphone. But that doesn't mean you have to resort to earbuds in bed. Instead, you just need your own private speaker that fits comfortably under your pillow. One such option is this Pillow Bone Conduction Speaker, which is on sale in black or white at 33% off for just $39.99.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Offers To ‘Help’ Ex Shanna Moakler After Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

Travis, who shares two children with Shanna, said he has his ex’s back. He knows she’ll always be in his life and wants ‘the best for her’ at the end of the day. Travis Barker is proving to be quite the upstanding gentleman. The Blink 182 drummer gave a show of solid support to his ex Shanna Moakler after she revealed she is expecting her fourth child. The announcement came just days after her ex boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. With the timing being quite sensitive, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Travis is stepping up to let Shanna know he’s “there for her.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Dua Lipa faces second copyright lawsuit over hit song Levitating

Dua Lipa is facing a second copyright lawsuit over her song Levitating, less than a week after a Florida reggae band sued the singer for alleged plagiarism, Billboard reports. Songwriters L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer allege that the opening melody to the hit single, the longest-running Top 10 song ever by a female artist on the US Billboard Hot 100, is a “duplicate” of the melody to their 1979 song Wiggle and Giggle All Night and their 1980 song Don Diablo.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy