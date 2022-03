The Elden Ring Grafted Scion boss is the first boss you meet, almost as soon as you start playing. But can you beat him, or are you meant to lose? Well, yes, sort of, to both. In true FromSoftware style, you can defeat the Grafted Scion in Elden Ring, but the rewards aren't game changing and death is still required to move on. If you want more details, though, on what all that means then below we'll go into more detail and answer the question of whether or not you can beat the Grafted Scion, as well as should you, and what you get should you do it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO